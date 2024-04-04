A video of a young Nigerian man praising Ghana is trending on social media

This comes after he opened up on the benefits of living in the country

Many people who thronged the comments section of the video shared different opinions on the comments made by the man

A young Nigerian man who recently relocated to Ghana has taken to TikTok to express joy over the decision he made.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young man who was captured taking a stroll described his host country as the Europe of Nigeria.

In a bid to buttress his claim, he cited the constant power supply, the strong cedi, and the proactiveness of the Ghana police service as reasons for making such a claim.

The Nigerian man further stated that Ghana possesses the attributes that make any European country attractive.

At the time of writing the report, the video by the young man has raked in over 30,000 likes and 1500 comments

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions, with many agreeing with him.

Jacky commented:

As a Nigerian, i totally agree omo. Una no fit agree but bro u speak facts. Ghana small o but mighty!

Last Born stated:

I’m a Ghanaian but wait oo which of the Ghana are you talking about? E be like your own Ghana different from my own

Nana_Qwame:

Na this qualities Davido, Wizkid, Burnaboy, P-Square, Mr Eazi etc buy houses for Ghana. Ghana small but mighty!

da_vincent20031 wrote:

The problem with some people is poverty. Travel out of Ghana and see number of Ghanaians in Nigeria working to make money they u will know.

Beliver419@ TikTok version.com

Am from Nigeria but Ghana is our United Kingdom ..my fellow Nigerians let us be honest to them

Nigerian man delights as he becomes a Ghanaian

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian man recently celebrated as he obtained Ghanaian citizenship after applying for it.

The man looked happy when the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, called him forward and handed him his proof of Ghanaian citizenship.

In a video on X, formally Twitter, the Nigerian man, now also Ghanaian, was seen waving the Ghana flag and jubilating with his wife.

