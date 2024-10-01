The Bank of Ghana has indicated that people will need at least GH¢10,000 for the Ghana Gold Coin

The Bank of Ghana eventually wants to allow purchases of the gold coins with mobile money

The Bank of Ghana governor earlier said that coins would be available later in October this year

An advisor at the Bank of Ghana has indicated that people will need a minimum of GH¢10,000 to purchase the new Ghana Gold Coin.

The advisor, Dr Steve Opata, said the central bank was trying to ensure inclusivity with the coins.

The Bank of Ghana wants the gold coin to be an alternative investment asset and buyable through mobile money.

He also told Metro TV that the Bank of Ghana eventually wanted to allow purchases with mobile money.

"We want to go into this project in phases, and as we gauge the success and roll this out, we will see that more people will be included."

The Bank of Ghana introduced the coins on September 27 as part of its efforts to provide Ghanaians with alternative investment options.

The coins, which are scheduled to be available in different sizes, are part of the central bank's Responsible Gold Sourcing Policy Framework.

According to Dr. Opata, the central bank is aiming to increase inclusivity by introducing the coins.

Why did BoG launch the gold coins?

The central bank also stated that it had launched the coins to mop up extra liquidity in the banking sector.

At the launch of the coins, the governor of the Bank of Ghana said the coins would be available in October 2024.

The Ghana Gold Coin is made from gold ore dug in Ghana and refined to 99% purity, which the BoG will guarantee.

Mobile money transactions hit GH¢1.775 trillion

YEN.com.gh also reported that mobile money transactions in Ghana amounted to GH¢1.775 trillion in the first eight months of 2024.

The Bank of Ghana's September 2024 Summary of Economic and Financial Data outlined figures on mobile money transactions.

As of August 2024, there were 70.5 million mobile money accounts in the country, of which 22.8 million are considered to be active.

The government accrued an amount of GH¢810.5 million from the Electronic Transactions Levy during the first half of 2024.

