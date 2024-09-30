Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare has responded to reports of the $15 million spent on athlete feeding during the African Games

The Local Organising Committee chairman applauded his outfit for the successful hosting of the competition in Accra

The African Games was shrouded in controversies, leading to a quest for a probe into the monies spent at the championship

The Local Organising Committee of the African Games held in Ghana has justified the amount of money spent on feeding athletes during the multisport event.

The LOC reportedly spent $15 million on the feeding of athletes, leaving Ghanaians asking questions.

Honourable Kobena Woyome, the chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports called for a probe into monies spent during the African Games following the revelations made at the end of the championship.

Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare has defended the monies spent on feeding of athletes during the African Games. Photo: Twitter/ @sammy_okine.

Source: Twitter

Head of the LOC, Dr Kwaku Ofosu-Asare defended his outfit's spending while debunking the monies mentioned in the media.

“I want to say emphatically that there wasn’t any person who had food poison. This is a great achievement. Elsewhere, people have these challenges…and instead of our brothers and sisters in the media praising us for this, it is only the $15 million (reportedly spent on feeding at the Games)," he said in an address to the media, as sighted on social media.

Ghana enjoyed a decent competition, winning a record 69 medals.

African Games spending stirs controversies

Following the end of the competition, Ghanaians became curious about the monies invested in the continental championship.

The first major news about the spending at the African Games when the Sports Ministry paid the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation $3 million for the coverage of the competition, as reported by My Joy Online.

A day later the Director General of GB denied the reports which was subsequently explained in receipts and transactions between the parties involved.

It was later disclosed that a whooping $15 million was spent on feeding with over $4.5 million spent on accreditation.

This led to calls for a probe into the monies spent on the hosting of the multisport championship.

Hon Woyome calls for African Games probe

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Honourable Kobena Woyome has called for a probe into the amount spent on the African Games.

His comment comes just a day after the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation left the nation in a state of confusion over monies paid for the coverage of the African Games.

Honourable Woyome, who is also a ranking member of the Youth, Sports and Culture Committee in Parliament disclosed that they discovered a whopping amount of $15m was spent on meals for athletes during the 18-day championship in Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh