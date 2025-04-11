Kevin-Prince Boateng has revealed a surprising reason which stopped him from being a coach after ending his playing career

According to the 38-year-old, had it not been for that reason, he would have been on the touchlines like some of his former colleagues

Meanwhile, the ex-Black Stars playmaker has ventured into football agency after his coaching career hit a snag

After hanging up his boots in August 2023 at the age of 36, Kevin-Prince Boateng has pulled back the curtain on a career ambition he never quite realised—coaching.

The former Ghana international, known for his flamboyant style on and off the pitch, enjoyed a storied playing career that saw him grace elite European stages with clubs like AC Milan, FC Barcelona, and Borussia Dortmund.

Kevin-Prince Boateng's foray into coaching

Following his retirement, the German-born Ghanaian began charting a new path, eager to stay connected to the sport that shaped his identity.

Coaching initially seemed like the natural next chapter—a path many ex-players embrace to transfer tactical knowledge and inspire the next generation.

In fact, Boateng had already taken early steps in that direction.

Upon his return to Hertha Berlin in 2021, he began shadowing veteran coach Felix Magath, immersing himself in the daily grind of touchline tactics, training regimens, and match preparation.

The foundation was being laid for what many expected to be a smooth transition from midfield dynamo to the managerial hot seat.

The only thing that stopped KP Boateng from coaching

But as he later admitted, there was one fundamental quality missing that derailed that ambition: patience.

"I always wanted to be a coach, but then I discovered I didn't have enough patience," he confessed in an interview with Transfer Room.

While the revelation may come as a surprise to some, coaching demands not just tactical acumen but a composed temperament.

The ability to manage egos, navigate dressing room politics, and endure long-term project-building is as vital as drawing up a game plan.

KP Boateng turns football agent after retirement

Boateng, a player known for his passion and spontaneity, realised the sidelines weren’t where he would thrive.

Instead of stepping into the technical area, he’s taken a different approach—staying within the football ecosystem but operating behind the scenes.

He has since launched Rookie & Champ Sportsmanagement Germany, a player agency designed to mentor and guide emerging talents.

Boateng's playing career

Over the span of his two-decade-long career, Boateng represented 15 teams in total, the highlight being his time at AC Milan, where he played a key role in securing the 2011 Serie A title.

He also had a cameo stint at Barcelona in 2019, rubbing shoulders with some of the game’s greatest.

Internationally, Boateng’s allegiance shifted from Germany—where he represented youth teams—to Ghana, the homeland of his father.

His decision to play for the Black Stars in 2010 led to appearances at two FIFA World Cups, where he earned 15 caps and netted twice, per Transfermarkt.

KP Boateng scores stunning goal in exhibition game

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Kevin-Prince Boateng's sensational strike during a friendly clash in Australia.

The ex-Ghana star featured for Ronaldinho XI in the Joga Bonito Tour, where they took on a Tim Cahill-led Australian side in an entertaining showdown.

