Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Peller Reviews His Experience In Ghana, Says "Light Dey 247, No Mosquito Bites"
Entertainment

Peller Reviews His Experience In Ghana, Says "Light Dey 247, No Mosquito Bites"

by  Peter Ansah 3 min read
  • Peller has opened up about his experience in Ghana after visiting the country on Shatta Wale's invitation
  • The content creator has had a swell time from his stint at the airport to his convoy ride to one of Shatta Wale's apartments where he is lodging with his team
  • Peller couldn't hide his excitement as he talked about what he has enjoyed about Ghana the most

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Nigerian streamer Peller aka Habeeb Hamzat has highlighted his trip to Ghana as an unforgettable experience after chilling with Shatta Wale and roaming the streets of Accra spraying money and meeting big stars.

Shatta Wale, Ghanaian musician, Shatta Wale songs, best Ghanaian, Nigerians, Jarvis, Peller
Peller drools over his first time in Ghana after he was invited by Shatta Wale. Photo source: @Peller
Source: TikTok

The TikTok sensation arrived on April 10. Shatta Wale who calls him his junior brother promised to give Peller a showdown.

The On God hitmaker hosted Peller and his team in one of his mansions with dedicated security.

Peller had a swell moment when Shatta Wale took him to Nima, where he grew up and honed his craft as Ghana's dancehall king.

Read also

Shatta Wale gifts Peller iPhone16 Pro Max, gives him money to spray in public

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Nima has also become the home of Shatta Wale's massive SM fanbase. A fan group from the town has already shared their readiness to receive Peller.

In one of the videos recorded from Peller's stint at Shatta Wale's home, he established that the musician had made him feel at home.

"Normally when I go anywhere I don't eat. But you're treating me like your blood brother," Peller told Shatta Wale as he reached for a drink from the musician's fridge.

Still on his experience in Ghana, Peller marvelled at the constant supply of electricity since he arrived in Ghana. He said,

"Everywhere is good now. As usual, you have light. I love that and no mosquito bites."

Fans react to Peller's review

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Peller's stay in Ghana.

adogbacosmas622 Cosmas said:

Some people in other countries won't understand how big this Shatta Wale guy is. He is bigger than even the president of the country. Nobody can pull crowd like Shatta. The biggest musician in Africa

Read also

Shatta Wale eats big bowl of gari with Peller during tour of his Trasacco mansion

@THĘ🐐RĘÃŁĘŠT_ŁÕRD🇬🇭🇳🇬 wrote:

If Peller knows how nairas he has throw away 🤨hmmm he could be millionaire if he kept it to Nigeria 🇳🇬 🤪🤨🤨🤨🔥

Noel Chris remarked:

I didn't know that shatta wale is this humble ooh, I use to judge him from afar, due to what people say!!. any way one love from🇳🇬

F🥶A⚽️V💙E😌🦅🍀✨ shared:

Shatta Wale is so kind and humble just look 👀 how he pleased Peller what people will 💰 him before they can see him that he’s doing freely with Peller 🥰🥰🥰🇬🇭🇳🇬🫶🫶🫶

Papa j general gathered:

shatta wale you make me to like you more and more so much love God bless you Papa j from Nigeria

Nana one nation noted:

Eeeeh so how come people dey like Shatta wale like this upon all the evil name them they call am

Peller begs Shatta Wale for Kumasi trip

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Peller in his interaction with Shatta Wale had beseeched him to take him to Kumasi.

Read also

Shatta Wale frightened as Peller speeds off in his white BMW 430i, video trends

A fan told In a clip culled from Shatta Wale's live interaction with the Nigerian sensation, Peller asked to be taken to Kumasi, which is about six hours from Accra by road.

The SM boss giggled at the feasibility of Peller's plans for Kumasi considering his brief stint in Ghana. However, he gave in after the content creator insisted on meeting his own fans in the region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Peter Ansah avatar

Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation

Hot: