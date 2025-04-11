Peller has opened up about his experience in Ghana after visiting the country on Shatta Wale's invitation

The content creator has had a swell time from his stint at the airport to his convoy ride to one of Shatta Wale's apartments where he is lodging with his team

Peller couldn't hide his excitement as he talked about what he has enjoyed about Ghana the most

Nigerian streamer Peller aka Habeeb Hamzat has highlighted his trip to Ghana as an unforgettable experience after chilling with Shatta Wale and roaming the streets of Accra spraying money and meeting big stars.

Peller drools over his first time in Ghana after he was invited by Shatta Wale. Photo source: @Peller

Source: TikTok

The TikTok sensation arrived on April 10. Shatta Wale who calls him his junior brother promised to give Peller a showdown.

The On God hitmaker hosted Peller and his team in one of his mansions with dedicated security.

Peller had a swell moment when Shatta Wale took him to Nima, where he grew up and honed his craft as Ghana's dancehall king.

Nima has also become the home of Shatta Wale's massive SM fanbase. A fan group from the town has already shared their readiness to receive Peller.

In one of the videos recorded from Peller's stint at Shatta Wale's home, he established that the musician had made him feel at home.

"Normally when I go anywhere I don't eat. But you're treating me like your blood brother," Peller told Shatta Wale as he reached for a drink from the musician's fridge.

Still on his experience in Ghana, Peller marvelled at the constant supply of electricity since he arrived in Ghana. He said,

"Everywhere is good now. As usual, you have light. I love that and no mosquito bites."

Fans react to Peller's review

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Peller's stay in Ghana.

adogbacosmas622 Cosmas said:

Some people in other countries won't understand how big this Shatta Wale guy is. He is bigger than even the president of the country. Nobody can pull crowd like Shatta. The biggest musician in Africa

@THĘ🐐RĘÃŁĘŠT_ŁÕRD🇬🇭🇳🇬 wrote:

If Peller knows how nairas he has throw away 🤨hmmm he could be millionaire if he kept it to Nigeria 🇳🇬 🤪🤨🤨🤨🔥

Noel Chris remarked:

I didn't know that shatta wale is this humble ooh, I use to judge him from afar, due to what people say!!. any way one love from🇳🇬

F🥶A⚽️V💙E😌🦅🍀✨ shared:

Shatta Wale is so kind and humble just look 👀 how he pleased Peller what people will 💰 him before they can see him that he’s doing freely with Peller 🥰🥰🥰🇬🇭🇳🇬🫶🫶🫶

Papa j general gathered:

shatta wale you make me to like you more and more so much love God bless you Papa j from Nigeria

Nana one nation noted:

Eeeeh so how come people dey like Shatta wale like this upon all the evil name them they call am

Peller begs Shatta Wale for Kumasi trip

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Peller in his interaction with Shatta Wale had beseeched him to take him to Kumasi.

A fan told In a clip culled from Shatta Wale's live interaction with the Nigerian sensation, Peller asked to be taken to Kumasi, which is about six hours from Accra by road.

The SM boss giggled at the feasibility of Peller's plans for Kumasi considering his brief stint in Ghana. However, he gave in after the content creator insisted on meeting his own fans in the region.

Source: YEN.com.gh