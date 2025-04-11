The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission has adjusted electricity and water tariffs upwards, effective May 3

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced an upward adjustment in electricity and water tariffs.

This increase is set to take effect on May 3, 2025.

The revision follows the commission’s quarterly tariff review process for the first and second quarters of 2025.

The review is aimed at ensuring revenue stability for utility service providers while minimising the financial impact on consumers.

Under the new rates, electricity tariffs will increase by an average of 14.75%, while water tariffs will go up by 4.02%.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission attributed the adjustments to several factors, including the exchange rate between the Ghana cedi and the US dollar, inflation projections, fuel costs (particularly natural gas), and the current hydro-thermal generation mix.

In a statement issued on Friday, April 11, the Commission also cited the need to recover 50% of outstanding revenue—amounting to GHS976 million—from previous quarters in 2024. This repayment obligation significantly influenced the upward adjustment. To mitigate the burden on consumers, the remaining 50% will be spread over subsequent quarters in 2025.

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission emphasised that the tariff increments are essential to addressing under-recoveries by utility companies, which, if unaddressed, could result in service disruptions.

Despite the increase, the commission said would work to balance the interests of both consumers and utility providers amid ongoing economic pressures.

