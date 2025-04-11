WhatsApp Will Not Work On These Popular iPhones, Samsung, LG, and Other Android Phones From May
- WhatsApp will discontinue support for several iPhone and Android models in less than a month, affecting users worldwide.
- Owners of affected devices will need to upgrade their smartphones to maintain WhatsApp connectivity with friends and family.
- As the world's most popular messaging platform with about 2 billion monthly active users, this change will have a significant impact.
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Starting Monday, May 5, 2025, owners of certain older Android and iPhone models will no longer be able to use WhatsApp, as Meta implements changes to the app's operating system compatibility requirements.
The messaging platform, which is owned by Meta, has announced that devices unable to meet the new minimum operating system requirements will lose support, rendering the app unusable on these older smartphones.
The announcement, as reported by Metro UK, read:
"Currently, we provide support for and recommend using devices that run Android OS 5.0 or newer, as well as iPhones running iOS 12 or newer. However, starting May 5, 2025, only iOS versions 15.1 and newer will be supported."
It added that affected users will receive several notifications to upgrade before the due date.
"Before we stop supporting your operating system, you’ll receive notifications in WhatsApp and be reminded several times to upgrade. We’ll continue to update this page regularly to ensure that the latest supported operating systems are listed."
The Meta-owned company explained that the changes were part of regular updates designed to maintain the app's security and functionality while optimizing performance for newer devices.
Phones that won't have WhatsApp from May
Among the affected models are iPhones released in 2013 and 2014, Android phones that cannot update to Android 5.0 (Lollipop) - This includes Samsung, LG, HTC, and Sony phones, and KaiOs feature phones.
See the full list of affected phones below:
|iPHONE
|SAMSUNG
|LG
|SONY
|MOTOROLA
|HTC
|KAiOS
|NOKIA
|iPhone 5s
|Galaxy S3
|OptimusG
|Xperia Z
|Moto G (1st Gen)
|One X
|JioPhone
|800 Tough
|iPhone 6
|Galaxy Note 2
|Nexus 4
|Xperia SP
|Razr HD
|One X+
|JioPhone2
|2720 Flip
|iPhone 6 Plus
|Galaxy Ace 3
|G2 Mini
|Xperia T
|Moto E 2014
|Desire 500
|2760 Flip
|Galaxy S4 Mini
|L90
|Xperia V
|Desire 601
|2780 Flip
|6300 4G
|8000 4G
|8110 4G
Many of the above-listed Android phones are KitKat (Android 4.4) versions, which became outdated for WhatsApp in an earlier update on January 1, 2025.
However, some of them models can be updated to Lollilop (Android 5.0) or a newer operating system.
How to check your device's compatibility
Users with affected phones who wish to upgrade may have to check their operating systems.
- On an iPhone: Go to Settings, tap ‘General,’ then ‘Information,’ and select ‘iOS Version.’
- On an Android phone: Open Settings, go to ‘About phone,’ and tap ‘Android Version.’
Sam George meets iPhone technician Kwame Lighter
Meanwhile, an iPhone repair specialist who recently went viral has met Sam Nartey George, Ghana's Minister for Communication, Digital Technology & Innovation.
As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the Kumasi-based technician was privileged as the NDC politician hailed and introduced him to his powerful colleagues.
A video of the interaction between the iPhone specialist and Sam George has stoked a frenzy on social media.
The minister later announced a collaboration between the government and Lighter to train other youths in the field.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh