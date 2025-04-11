Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

WhatsApp Will Not Work On These Popular iPhones, Samsung, LG, and Other Android Phones From May
Technology

WhatsApp Will Not Work On These Popular iPhones, Samsung, LG, and Other Android Phones From May

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah 3 min read
  • WhatsApp will discontinue support for several iPhone and Android models in less than a month, affecting users worldwide.
  • Owners of affected devices will need to upgrade their smartphones to maintain WhatsApp connectivity with friends and family.
  • As the world's most popular messaging platform with about 2 billion monthly active users, this change will have a significant impact.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Starting Monday, May 5, 2025, owners of certain older Android and iPhone models will no longer be able to use WhatsApp, as Meta implements changes to the app's operating system compatibility requirements.

WhatsApp, Samsung, LG, Sony, HTC, Motorola, 2025 WhatsApp Update, Android, iPhone, KaiOS
WhatsApp's latest update will some iPhones and Android phones from May 5, 2025. Photo source: Ivan Pantic
Source: Getty Images

The messaging platform, which is owned by Meta, has announced that devices unable to meet the new minimum operating system requirements will lose support, rendering the app unusable on these older smartphones.

The announcement, as reported by Metro UK, read:

"Currently, we provide support for and recommend using devices that run Android OS 5.0 or newer, as well as iPhones running iOS 12 or newer. However, starting May 5, 2025, only iOS versions 15.1 and newer will be supported."

Read also

Discover what's new on Hulu in April 2025 -The Handmaid's Tale finale and more

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

It added that affected users will receive several notifications to upgrade before the due date.

"Before we stop supporting your operating system, you’ll receive notifications in WhatsApp and be reminded several times to upgrade. We’ll continue to update this page regularly to ensure that the latest supported operating systems are listed."

The Meta-owned company explained that the changes were part of regular updates designed to maintain the app's security and functionality while optimizing performance for newer devices.

Phones that won't have WhatsApp from May

Among the affected models are iPhones released in 2013 and 2014, Android phones that cannot update to Android 5.0 (Lollipop) - This includes Samsung, LG, HTC, and Sony phones, and KaiOs feature phones.

See the full list of affected phones below:

iPHONESAMSUNGLGSONYMOTOROLAHTCKAiOSNOKIA
iPhone 5sGalaxy S3OptimusGXperia ZMoto G (1st Gen)One XJioPhone 800 Tough
iPhone 6Galaxy Note 2Nexus 4Xperia SPRazr HDOne X+JioPhone22720 Flip
iPhone 6 PlusGalaxy Ace 3G2 MiniXperia TMoto E 2014Desire 5002760 Flip
Galaxy S4 MiniL90Xperia VDesire 6012780 Flip
6300 4G
8000 4G
8110 4G

Read also

Discover what's new on Amazon Prime in April 2025 - Thrilling premieres you can't miss

Many of the above-listed Android phones are KitKat (Android 4.4) versions, which became outdated for WhatsApp in an earlier update on January 1, 2025.

However, some of them models can be updated to Lollilop (Android 5.0) or a newer operating system.

How to check your device's compatibility

Users with affected phones who wish to upgrade may have to check their operating systems.

  • On an iPhone: Go to Settings, tap ‘General,’ then ‘Information,’ and select ‘iOS Version.’
  • On an Android phone: Open Settings, go to ‘About phone,’ and tap ‘Android Version.’
WhatsApp, Samsung, LG, Sony, HTC, Motorola, 2025 WhatsApp Update, Android, iPhone, KaiOS
WhatsApp is the world's most popular messaging app with about 2 billion users. Photo source: @techguru
Source: Getty Images

Sam George meets iPhone technician Kwame Lighter

Meanwhile, an iPhone repair specialist who recently went viral has met Sam Nartey George, Ghana's Minister for Communication, Digital Technology & Innovation.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the Kumasi-based technician was privileged as the NDC politician hailed and introduced him to his powerful colleagues.

Read also

The most expensive phone in the world: The top 15 expensive phone models ranked

A video of the interaction between the iPhone specialist and Sam George has stoked a frenzy on social media.

The minister later announced a collaboration between the government and Lighter to train other youths in the field.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 10 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

Hot: