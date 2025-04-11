WhatsApp will discontinue support for several iPhone and Android models in less than a month, affecting users worldwide.

Owners of affected devices will need to upgrade their smartphones to maintain WhatsApp connectivity with friends and family.

As the world's most popular messaging platform with about 2 billion monthly active users, this change will have a significant impact.

Starting Monday, May 5, 2025, owners of certain older Android and iPhone models will no longer be able to use WhatsApp, as Meta implements changes to the app's operating system compatibility requirements.

The messaging platform, which is owned by Meta, has announced that devices unable to meet the new minimum operating system requirements will lose support, rendering the app unusable on these older smartphones.

The announcement, as reported by Metro UK, read:

"Currently, we provide support for and recommend using devices that run Android OS 5.0 or newer, as well as iPhones running iOS 12 or newer. However, starting May 5, 2025, only iOS versions 15.1 and newer will be supported."

It added that affected users will receive several notifications to upgrade before the due date.

"Before we stop supporting your operating system, you’ll receive notifications in WhatsApp and be reminded several times to upgrade. We’ll continue to update this page regularly to ensure that the latest supported operating systems are listed."

The Meta-owned company explained that the changes were part of regular updates designed to maintain the app's security and functionality while optimizing performance for newer devices.

Phones that won't have WhatsApp from May

Among the affected models are iPhones released in 2013 and 2014, Android phones that cannot update to Android 5.0 (Lollipop) - This includes Samsung, LG, HTC, and Sony phones, and KaiOs feature phones.

See the full list of affected phones below:

iPHONE SAMSUNG LG SONY MOTOROLA HTC KAiOS NOKIA iPhone 5s Galaxy S3 OptimusG Xperia Z Moto G (1st Gen) One X JioPhone 800 Tough iPhone 6 Galaxy Note 2 Nexus 4 Xperia SP Razr HD One X+ JioPhone2 2720 Flip iPhone 6 Plus Galaxy Ace 3 G2 Mini Xperia T Moto E 2014 Desire 500 2760 Flip Galaxy S4 Mini L90 Xperia V Desire 601 2780 Flip 6300 4G 8000 4G 8110 4G

Many of the above-listed Android phones are KitKat (Android 4.4) versions, which became outdated for WhatsApp in an earlier update on January 1, 2025.

However, some of them models can be updated to Lollilop (Android 5.0) or a newer operating system.

How to check your device's compatibility

Users with affected phones who wish to upgrade may have to check their operating systems.

On an iPhone: Go to Settings, tap ‘General,’ then ‘Information,’ and select ‘iOS Version.’

On an Android phone: Open Settings, go to ‘About phone,’ and tap ‘Android Version.’

