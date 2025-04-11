Popular Ghanaian counsellor, Rev Charlotte Oduro has bounced back stronger after her divorce saga

In a now-viral video, she dropped a cryptic message in a powerful Ghanaiana gospel song to her critics

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the post, with some hailing her and others criticising her

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned Ghanaian counsellor Rev Charlotte Oduro has resurfaced on social media after her divorce saga earlier this year.

Rev Charlotte Oduro and her husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro shook the internet after the latter announced that he and his wife had dissolved the marriage.

Charlotte Oduro drops a cryptic message in a song. Image source: Apostle Charlotte Oduro

Source: TikTok

Apostle Solomon Oduro explained that the decision had become necessary after all efforts at reconciliation failed. The Rev Counsellor has not made any public remarks about the incident since February 2025.

However, she recently released a video of her singing a powerful Ghanaian gospel song that seems to be sending a message to her critics, and possibly explaining why she kept mute about the incident.

In the video, the counsellor sang the lyrics of Joe Beecham's "Sɛ mekae a," a song which talks about surrendering everything to God.

Rev Charlotte Oduro bounces back better after divorce. Image source: Charlotte Oduro

Source: Facebook

A portion of the song encourages listeners to refrain from defending themselves or fighting back when the world turns against them.

"Masua w'asɛm dɛ, sɛ meko ma me ho a, mɛdzi nkuguo, ɛyɛ nkuguo," she said in the video, to wit "I've learnt from your (God's) word that if I fight my battles myself, I'll fail in life," she said.

"Mehia asomdwoe, mehia odo, mehia abotare, sorosoro abotare, w'asɛm se dɛ, sɛ ɛko ma me a, mɛdzi nkunyim," he added, to wit, "I need peace, I need love, I need patience, heavenly patience, your word says if you fight my battles for me, I'll be victorious.

Watch the video of Rev Charlotte Oduro singing below:

Rev Charlotte Oduro explains her choice of song

In her video, Rev Charlotte Oduro explained why she chose that powerful gospel song. She acknowledged that she did not know the lyrics of the song but she sang it to relate with happenings in her life.

"The originator (owner) of this song sang it to tell a story about his life. I don't know the lyrics but I sing it to speak about my experience in life" she said.

Rev Charlotte further advised her followers to be true to themselves, pray for long life and good health and also focus on God's word and not what humans have to say about them.

Netizens react to Rev Charlotte Oduro's video

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral post. Many praised her for looking good.

@Liticia Osie tutu wrote:

"Oooooo madam esewora the truth will always be truth."

@Andrews9533 wrote:

"You're calling God dear hmmm."

@Miranda Akpene wrote:

"You look beautiful ooo , no stress,no toxic thinking biaaa."

@Veronica Osei wrote:

"Awww mummy u look gud, may God dislocate every woman frm bad marriage."

@Abena Pokuaa wrote:

"You are still beautiful. May the good Lord guide your path."

@Ella wrote:

"You are glowing."

@SenamK wrote:

"It's always good to say no to toxic relationships and marriages laaa."

@User1621874657492 wrote:

"You're looking good, woman of God."

@Deemeri7 wrote:

"You're looking beautiful."

@STILL BETTY 1 wrote:

"Wow mum you really looking good."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh