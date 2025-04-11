Kwesi Arthur, in a video, was spotted walking on the street in the US with his beautiful wife

Multi-award-winning Ghanaian rapper Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur, popularly known as Kwesi Arthur and his beautiful wife were spotted on the streets in the US.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Grind Day hitmaker, sporting a jersey, black shorts and sneakers, beamed with excitement as he held his wife's hand as they took a stroll on the street.

The rapper seemed to be enjoying life abroad. Despite keeping his romantic relationship out of the public spotlight, he has frequently shared photos and videos of his private moments with his girlfriend during their various trips.

Kwesi Arthur and his wife first made their public appearance together as a couple after photos of them attending a friend's wedding surfaced on social media.

The rapper confirmed that he was in a committed relationship, which was headed for marriage, during an interview with renowned media personality Andy Dosty. He, however, declined to give away details about the lucky woman and whether she was Ghanaian or not.

The couple were also spotted vacationing in Italy after Kwesi Arthur's performance at his big music concert in Brescia on October 19, 2024.

Kwesi Arthur also took to his Instagram stories to share beautiful photos of his partner from their exotic trips around the world, along with a romantic message to celebrate her birthday.

In the post, the rapper thanked his girlfriend for being an authentic partner and expressed his undying love for her.

Kwesi Arthur also returned to Ghana with his beautiful lady for the Christmas celebrations in December 2024. The couple got fans gushing over their close bond after they were spotted at BET-award winning rapper Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert at the Grand Arena in Accra on December 25, 2024.

Days after their appearance at the Rapperholic concert, the rapper and his wife were spotted shopping at a cultural art shop inside the Accra Arts Centre.

Not much is known about Kwesi Arthur's wife, but reports suggest that she is the founder of a creative agency that has worked with top music stars such as DJ Juls.

The rapper's wife's creative agency was also reported to have managed Kwesi Arthur's experiential stint in London in 2022.

Below is the video of Kwesi Arthur and his beautiful wife walking on the street in the US:

