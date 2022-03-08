President Nana Akufo-Addo addressed a packed room of foreign investors at the 2020 Expo in Dubai on Tuesday

He told them Ghana was a safe place to invest because of progressive efforts to digitalise the economy

He said the business opportunities in Ghana are numerous and backed by a safe and business-friendly environment

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has been wooing investors at the 2020 Dubai Expo, where the government hopes to make a good case for investments in the Ghanaian economy.

The President told investors that Ghana presents the safest place in Africa for investments.

Akufo-Addo at Dubai Expo. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

Source: Facebook

He also said efforts to formalise the economy has been progressive, citing the digital address system and the Ghana ID as evidence.

“Our engagement at the Expo is themed on Opportunity, because we are a nation of unquestionably attractive opportunities,” he told a large audience on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Hundreds of investors and business moguls have converged at the 2020 Expo in Dubai.

Ghana’s Ministry of Energy is championing a cause to get investors to turn their attention to the country’s numerous opportunities in the oil and gas sector.

Below is the President’s full speech at the Dubai 2020 Expo

STATEMENT BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA, NANA ADDO DANKWA AKUFO-ADDO, AT “GHANA DAY”, AT THE 2020 DUBAI EXPO, ON TUESDAY, 8TH MARCH 2021, IN DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES.

I thank you all for your presence here, and I thank, in particular, His Excellency Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and the Emir of Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, the Government of the United Arab Emirates and the Expo 2020 Dubai Organizing Committee for giving Ghana the opportunity to showcase the trade and investment opportunities available in our country.

Two days ago, on Sunday, 6th March, Ghana celebrated her 65th Independence Day anniversary. We take honour in the fact that Ghana was the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to free herself from colonial rule, and thereafter took the lead for the liberation of the African continent from the forces of colonialism and imperialism. For a plethora of reasons, the economic growth and prosperity that we had anticipated would follow political liberation did not materialise, even though we have been blessed with abundant resources by the Almighty.

We have, however, moved away from the earlier uncertainties that clouded our path towards progress and prosperity, and the last twenty-nine years of democratic governance in the 4th Republic have generally been the period of the greatest economic growth in our history. Unfortunately, it has not been consistent, and, with our country at age sixty-five (65), we are determined that it is time to get it right in a sustainable manner.

Our engagement at the Expo is themed on Opportunity, because we are a nation of unquestionably attractive opportunities. Indeed, prior to the onset of COVID-19, Ghana, in 2017, 2018 and 2019, that is during my first term in office, recorded annual average GDP growth rates of seven percent (7%), making our economy one of the fastest growing in the world at the time. At the height of the pandemic, in 2020, we were, indeed, one of the few countries to record positive growth.

Through our one hundred-billion-cedi (GH¢100 billion) economic recovery programme, dubbed the Ghana CARES ‘Obaatampa’ Programme, the economy grew at a provisional 5.2% in the first three quarters of 2021, with a projected growth rate of 5.6% for 2021. We are appear to be on the path of sustained economic recovery.

We still, nevertheless, have some important challenges, but we see these challenges as opportunities which serve as catalysts for growth and the realisation of Government’s transformational agenda. This agenda is hinged, primarily, on creating space for the private sector to thrive, thereby growing the jobs that our young people need.

Our industrial transformation through our policies of 1-District-1-Factory and the development of strategic anchor industries, such as the emerging automotive industry and the coordinated exploitation of our significant bauxite and iron ore deposits, our agricultural expansion through the programme for Planting for Food and Jobs, targeted infrastructural development, especially of our roads and railways, and promoting access to digital technology are serving as the main avenues for job creation.

We have been successful at removing some of the constraints of Ghanaian life, that have been sources of frustration in conducting business. As part of the process of formalising the economy, we have, amongst others, implemented a digital property addressing system, issued biometric national identification cards to residents this year, so that every resident will have a unique identification number, and ensured paperless transactions at our ports.

Today, we are the safest country in West Africa, we are the largest recipient of foreign direct investment in West Africa, we are ranked 3rd in the Ease of Doing Business Index in West Africa, we are the new commercial capital of Africa by virtue of our hosting of the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), we are the 2nd largest cocoa producer in the world, we are the largest producer of gold in Africa, we are endowed with considerable deposits of bauxite, iron ore, manganese, lithium, oil and gas, diamonds, and timber, and we are geographically closer than any other country to the centre of the planet.

We are a country where investments are secure and protected under a governance system where an independent judiciary upholds the rule of law and respect for private property rights. Ghana is “Ready for Business”, Ghana is a land of opportunity for private capital, which has taken it upon herself to build a business-friendly economy that will enable her get to the stage where the exploitation of the opportunities that are available will help her build an optimistic, self-confident and prosperous nation.

I invite all of you to visit the Ghana Pavilion, in the Opportunity District, for a taste of Ghana’s hospitality, characterized by the nutritious chocolate made from Ghana’s premium cocoa, the display of Ghana’s rich socio-cultural heritage, and the exploration of the numerous investment opportunities.

It is an exciting time for us, and we welcome you to join us in this journey.

I thank you very much for your attention.

Akufo-Addo Finally Flies Commercial To Dubai After Ablakwa’s ‘Attacks’

In a related development, Nana Akufo-Addo flew on a commercial jet for an official business, the Dubai Expo 2022, for the first time since becoming president.

This follows a sustained and relentless campaign by opposition MP for North Tongu, Okudzeto Ablakwa, against what he described variously as expensive and luxurious private jet flights by the President.

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the MP, who has kept a close watch on the President’s travels, took to Twitter to announce that the President’s recent trip to Dubai was made on a commercial jet.

Source: YEN.com.gh