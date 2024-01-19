15 starter locs style ideas: Unique styling ideas and maintenance tips

Are you seeking a new hairstyle that is both fashionable and simple to maintain? Starter locs are an increasingly stylish option among women because they give a low-maintenance appearance while still being adaptable enough to produce a variety of looks.

Different people are rocking black starter locs styles. Photo: @viastyles, @otusbeauty, @locandtea on Instagram (modified by author)

Locs are an excellent hairstyle for ladies who wish to transition to natural hair or dreadlocks. The locs may be styled in a variety of ways. The most important aspect of styling your locs is to keep them looking good from root to tip. This involves cleaning them regularly to remove oil, dust, or debris buildup.

15 starter locs style ideas

Locs are a classic natural hairdo that has been popular for ages and is still fashionable today. If you want to create your own, the first step is to select a beginning loc style. What are the best locs for beginners? Here are 15 starter locs style ideas to get you started.

1. Two-strand twist starter locs

Blonde and black two-strand hairstyles. Photo: @NappStarRocks on Facebook (modified by author)

Two-strand twist starter locs are suitable for folks with thicker or coarser hair. It provides your hair with a solid internal foundation, allowing it to grow into thicker locs depending on the length of the twists you start with. This technique is typically used by individuals who want to regulate the size and shape of their locs while maintaining a less distinct appearance.

2. Comb coils

Blonde and black comb coils. Photo: @curlycraze, @sveltemag on Instagram (modified by author)

The comb coils, produced by spinning the tiny portions of hair, are a popular beginner locs style. It is accomplished by catching the hair part at the ends with a metal rat comb. The style is simple to produce and requires only one tool. Furthermore, it is a low-maintenance and less time-consuming hairdo.

3. Braids

Blonde and black braids hairstyles. Photo: @naannitjahkim, @justbraidsinfo on Instagram (modified by author)

Braids are a popular beginner locs design that is simple to produce for persons with fine hair. It aids in the prevention of unravelling during the early stages of the loc's voyage. When the locs are tiny and thin at first, the braids help to hold them in place. The braids are more durable than other style methods, allowing you to wash your locs as frequently as you like without unravelling.

4. Palm rolling

Black palm rolling style. Photo: @honeycombncoil, @curlynugrowth on Instagram (modified by author)

Which starter loc method is best? Palm rolling. As the name suggests, you create this style by rolling sections of hair between your hands, which helps the strands take on their proper shape. This hairdo is great for starting your locs and an excellent option for maintaining your locs.

5. Locs extensions

Brown and black loc extensions. Photo: @hair_by_akhir, @sewslay on Instagram (modified by author)

Adding locs extensions may make short starter locs styles for girls more intriguing. Several flexible starting locs designs are available with the integration of human natural hair extensions. The locs extensions come in various lengths, textures, diameters, and colours. Choose accordingly to achieve the style you want.

6. Sister locs

Ladies wearing sister locks hairstyle. Photo: @looklushnaturals, @imanitaylorgood on Instagram (modified by author)

Sisterlocs are the perfect starter-loc style for folks who enjoy changing their look. They have a tiny size, which allows for excellent styling freedom. A trained sister locks specialist best executes this style because it is a complex operation requiring specific expertise.

7. Backcombing

Ladies with blackcombed hairdo. Photo: @donzzz, @curlycraze on Instagram (modified keywords)

Backcombing is an excellent beginner style for hair with a finer texture. The style works best on hair at least 6 inches long but can also work on tresses as short as three inches. Backcombing is a favoured method since it allows your hair to grow much faster and gives your roots a free-part finish. These locs are also far more robust than other designs, making them easier to care for.

8. Sponge method for short hair

Ladies with short hairstyles. Photo: @gourvespierre, @afrodesiacworldwide on Instagram (modified by author)

Beginning locs with shorter manes can be challenging with multiple styles unless you employ the sponge approach. This starter locs on short hair approach uses a dread sponge brush to transform your natural hair into magnificent locs. While going to a skilled stylist for this approach would be preferable, you may do it yourself at home.

9. Freeform locs

African ladies with freeform locs. Photo: @sunloverlocs on Instagram (modified by author)

Freeform locs are a traditional loc style with distinctive shapes and sizes. Instead of beginning with a purposeful style, this variant of the starter loc develops gradually, with little twisting or control.

10. Instant locs

Two ladies are wearing instant locs. Photo: @hadviser, @zohna on Instagram (modified by author)

This strategy should be used if you start your locs with longer tresses and want immediate results. While other beginner loc styles might take years to mature, instant locs offer an instance appearance. This method entails using a crochet hook to connect your loose natural hairs.

11. Goddess locs

Ladies with lovely goddess locs. Photo: @steph_theextras, @maribelbraidss on Instagram (modified by author)

These starter locs for females are distinguished by their free curls at the tip of each loc. To get this style, wrap loose braiding hair over braided pieces of your hair to make a longer faux loc.

12. Loc petals

Black and blonde loc petals style. Photo: @_locqd, @da_natural_you on Instagram (modified by author)

Have you ever considered making petals with your starter locs? Rubber bands are all you require to get this look. You may effortlessly accomplish the look when your hair is freshly twisted. It will also make your starter locks appear longer.

13. Finger waves

Lovely fingerwave styles. Photo: @digitalloctician, @PaulineMcKenney on Facebook (modified by author)

The finger wave appearance is impressive since it offers a beautiful look. To get the style, mould your locks into waves with your fingers while still wet; after your hair is dried, it will naturally acquire the shape of waves.

14. Space buns

Ladies show off their lovely double bun hairstyles. Photo: @2illlocs on Instagram (modified by author)

Space buns are trendy and look great with dreadlocks. They are also a stylish method to show off your locs while keeping them out of your face. Space buns are one of the best female starter locs styles.

15. Cornrow locs

Dark brown and blonde cornrow locs. Photo: @basketballcat3, @laylahsparlor on Instagram (modified by author)

You may keep and protect your dreadlocks in various imaginative and easy methods. The simple design follows the pattern often generated while creating cornrows, but the tips are left out for texture and stylistic variation.

How to wash starter locs

Washing your beginning dreadlocks is an essential element of hair care. Washing is the first step in critical locs maintenance. Here are some excellent steps for washing starting locs.

Before you wash your hair, massage your scalp. Divide your locks into sections. Dilute your shampoo. Wet your mane and apply shampoo to each region separately. Wash your scalp in sections. Shampoo once more and apply some to the base of your hair. To remove excess water, dry your locks with a clean towel.

How to maintain starter locs

Locs are a fantastic and adaptable method to wear your natural hair. You must follow a steady schedule to keep them in good condition.

Maintain your scalp clean. Keep your locs and scalp moisturized. Keep your locs safe at night. Retwist your fresh growth regularly.

How long do starter locs last?

The beginning loc stage typically lasts two to six months. However, the amount of time this phase will last will vary based on your hair type and how you maintain your locs.

When should you start starter locs?

You should begin your locs once your hair reaches two to three inches. You can still wait until it is five or six inches long. Remember, it might take months for your strand's follicles to develop long enough for you to twist them because everyone grows hair differently.

Above are some of the best starter locs style ideas. Starting your locs is a thrilling experience, but it's important to remember that the locking stage takes time and differs from person to person. Beginner locs can take three to twelve months to start locking. The timeline can be influenced by hair texture, thickness, care practice, and individual hair growth trends.

