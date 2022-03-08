President Nana Akufo-Addo has been touting Ghana's digital address system to foreign investors at the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020

He also mentioned the National ID card and the paperless system at the port as among the significant progress being made to formalise the Ghanaian economy

Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday told a packed gathering of investors that in the whole of Africa, Ghana provides the guarantee for safety

President Nana Akufo-Addo has told investors that Ghana’s digital address system and the National ID are among his administration’s progressing efforts to formalise the Ghanaian economy.

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, he also told investors at the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020 that Ghana is the right place for them to invest.

He informed a packed gathering of investors that, throughout Africa, Ghanaian businesses -- especially in the oil and gas sector -- provide the guarantee for safety.

He explained why:

“As part of the process of formalizing the economy we have amongst others, implemented a digital property address system, issued biometric national identification cards to residents so that every resident will have a unique identification number, ensure paperless transaction at our ports.

“Today, we are the safest country in West Africa, we are the largest recipients of foreign direct investments in West Africa. We are ranked 3rd in the ease of doing businesses index in West Africa.

“We are the new commercial capital of Africa by virtue of our hosting of the Secretariat of the Africa Continental Free trade Area, we are the second largest cocoa producer in the world, we are the largest producer of gold in Africa, we are endowed with considerable deposits of bauxite, iron ore, manganese, lithium, oil and gas, diamond and timber and we are geographically, closer than any other country to the centre of the planet,” a report by 3News quoted Ghana’s President at the Dubai Expo 2020.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is championing the implementation of Ghana’s digital agenda has said there are firm plans to enable Google to be integrated into Ghana’s digital address system into Google Map.

Government is confident that the digitalisation efforts will bolster ease of doing business in Ghana and formalise the economy.

Ghana’s Energy Ministry Targets Foreign Investors At Dubai’s Expo 2020

Still on the Dubai Expo 2020, Ghana’s Ministry of Energy has revealed plans to get critical investors in the energy sector to turn their attention to the many investment opportunities in the country at the Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is leading Ghana’s delegation of senior officials from the energy sector to attend Expo that is underway in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Dubbed by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, lead organisers of Ghana’s participation in the Expo as the ‘Energy Month’, this March, will be used to position Ghana’s energy sector favourably in the minds of investors and key decision-makers.

