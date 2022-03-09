Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building showed the Ghana flag in its bright colors during the 2020 Dubai Expo

This was part of efforts made by the Ghanaian government to attract investors into the shores of the country

While some Ghanaians have been proud of the big moment, others have opined that it adds nothing to the ailing economy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaians have had one big moment of pride when their National Flag was displayed brightly in the night on the world's tallest building, The Burj Khalifa.

The tower that was previously known as the Burj Dubai prior to its inauguration in 2010, is a skyscraper in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which rises 828 meters (2,717 ft) and contains 163 floors.

The Ghana flag was shown during the 2020 Dubai Expo, where the government hoped to make a good case for investments in the Ghanaian economy, with the iconic being an integral part of that process.

The Burj Khalifa in Ghanaian colours Photo credit: Pulse Ghana via Facebook

Source: UGC

What Ghanaians are saying

Since the video got shared online, many Ghanaians have been putting out their impression about it.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Below were some of their comments:

Bigi Melon indicated:

Rubbish is this an achievement to Ghanaians,,, y we no go build some 4 Ghana,,, shallow minded leaders

Janet Agbota stated:

What I want to know is who paid for it and how much... Am very sure Dubai will never do these for free.. As a bottle of water in the surrounding is more than some ones salary..

Ebuahun Elvis Kwame mentioned:

Investors confidence lost our currency falls and our economy on life support at ICU whiles the president is flying on £14000/h private jet...now the.only thing left for him is to give the small money that left for the country to Dubai for advertisement to see if some investors can pity us.

Watch the video below

Bawumia's Digital Project Gets Prominent Mention At Dubai Expo 2020

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo told investors that Ghana’s digital address system and the National ID are among his administration’s progressing efforts to formalize the Ghanaian economy.

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, he also told investors at the ongoing Dubai Expo 2020 that Ghana is the right place for them to invest.

He informed a packed gathering of investors that, throughout Africa, Ghanaian businesses -- especially in the oil and gas sector -- provide the guarantee for safety.

Source: YEN.com.gh