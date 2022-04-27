Two top mobile service providers, MTN Ghana and Vodafone Ghana have announced plans to roll out a joint national roaming service

The strategic partnership is expected to be piloted in the Volta Region and will improve access in hard-to-reach areas

The agreement between the two networks will facilitate universal access and accelerate digitalisation

MTN Ghana and Vodafone Ghana have announced significant progress with plans for a national roaming service between their networks.

In a joint statement, the two mobile network providers said they have since entered a strategic partnership to pilot the roaming service in the Volta Region as the first step to a broader nationwide national roaming partnership.

“This agreement will see Vodafone Ghana expand coverage of its network by leveraging MTN’s network infrastructure in this pilot phase,” the joint statement said.

CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh (L) and Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana. Source: Facebook/@MTNGhana, @vodafoneghana

The national roaming deal is intended to facilitate universal access and accelerate digitalisation in line with the country’s ambitions of a digital economy.

The pilot of the service in the Volta Region is the first step to a bigger plan by Government to have an entire national roaming regime amongst all operators in the country, the statement said.

“The implementation of national roaming will enable Vodafone Ghana customers to stay connected in areas outside our current locations of coverage. This is especially important for rural communities as national roaming invariably provides a greater choice of network providers,” Patricia Obo-Nai, CEO of Vodafone Ghana is quoted in the statement.

“This agreement is a milestone for the industry and is in line with our Ambition 2025 strategic intent of “Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress”, CEO of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, said.

According to the statement, over the coming months, the outcome of the pilot would be instrumental in developing the next phase of the partnership to cover more complex technical configurations for nationwide roaming on either network.

"We would update the market in due course," the two telcos promised.

