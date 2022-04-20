A new survey shows a large majority of Ghanaians do not believe the country's development is headed in the right direction

A significant percentage of the people sampled in the survey by Global Info Analytics reveals 67% of Ghanaians are disgruntled about the country's development path

The survey also reveals that the percentage of Ghanaians who want John Mahama back as president is not great

A new survey by a polling company in Ghana shows that most Ghanaian citizens are disgruntled about the direction of the country’s development under Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to Global Info Analytics, 67% of Ghanaians think the country’s development is on the wrong path.

A Citi News report states that researchers sampled the views of both NDC and NPP affiliates and found that there was a general thumbs down for the current administration.

More than 60% of Ghanaians sampled say Ghana is heading in the wrong direction under Akufo-Addo. Source: Getty Images

According to the report, the study revealed that only 50% of sampled people affiliated with the governing NPP think President Nana Akufo-Addo is doing an excellent job of managing the country.

A significant 45% think he is doing a terrible job.

For the NDC affiliates sampled, only 12% commend the president on how he is managing the country, while 84% disapproved of his performance at the top job.

People who do not affiliate with any party (or floating voters) also generally scored the performance of Akufo-Addo low.

According to the report, only 15% of non-politically affiliated people of President Akufo-Addo’s performance. But, on the other hand, 73% think he is doing a terrible job.

The Global Info Analytics polls also reveal only 46.62% of the total sample size are yearning for the return of John Dramani Mahama as President.

The researchers say Ghanaian youths older than 16 years were included in the sampling drawn from 34 constituencies across the country through a convenient sampling method.

Also, a random sampling method was used to select respondents from an additional 34 constituencies.

