New Survey Reveals Majority Of Ghanaians Think Ghana Is Heading In The Wrong Direction
- A new survey shows a large majority of Ghanaians do not believe the country's development is headed in the right direction
- A significant percentage of the people sampled in the survey by Global Info Analytics reveals 67% of Ghanaians are disgruntled about the country's development path
- The survey also reveals that the percentage of Ghanaians who want John Mahama back as president is not great
A new survey by a polling company in Ghana shows that most Ghanaian citizens are disgruntled about the direction of the country’s development under Nana Akufo-Addo.
According to Global Info Analytics, 67% of Ghanaians think the country’s development is on the wrong path.
A Citi News report states that researchers sampled the views of both NDC and NPP affiliates and found that there was a general thumbs down for the current administration.
According to the report, the study revealed that only 50% of sampled people affiliated with the governing NPP think President Nana Akufo-Addo is doing an excellent job of managing the country.
A significant 45% think he is doing a terrible job.
For the NDC affiliates sampled, only 12% commend the president on how he is managing the country, while 84% disapproved of his performance at the top job.
People who do not affiliate with any party (or floating voters) also generally scored the performance of Akufo-Addo low.
According to the report, only 15% of non-politically affiliated people of President Akufo-Addo’s performance. But, on the other hand, 73% think he is doing a terrible job.
The Global Info Analytics polls also reveal only 46.62% of the total sample size are yearning for the return of John Dramani Mahama as President.
Minority in Parliament releases statement on Serwaa Broni’s "scandalous allegations" against Akufo-Addo
The researchers say Ghanaian youths older than 16 years were included in the sampling drawn from 34 constituencies across the country through a convenient sampling method.
Also, a random sampling method was used to select respondents from an additional 34 constituencies.
“We Expect NDC To Win 2024 Elections” With A New Candidate – Economist Intelligence Unit Predicts
The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted a win for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, but with a new candidate.
According to the global political and economics watchers, after two terms of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, the NDC stands a better chance to win the 2024 presidential election and gain “a small majority” in Parliament.
The EIU, however, said the NDC must field a new presidential candidate because the party’s current candidate, John Mahama, is not a favourite to secure a win for the party.
