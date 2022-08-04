A strike by LPG marketers across the country has been called off with immediate effect

The strike started on Monday, August 1, 2022, to protest government's 2017 decision to ban the construction of LPG retail outlets

However, following the strike, the Cabinet lifted the ban prompting the LPG marketers and their allies to call off the industrial action on Thursday

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

The association that represents marketers of liquefied petroleum gas has announced a decision to call off a strike they started on Monday, August 1, 2022.

This means that gas filling stations across the country would open for business with immediate effect.

The Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers Association and the Ghana National Tanker Drivers Association started the industrial action to protest the decision by the government to ban the construction of LPG stations since 2017.

Stock images of a gas tanker and a gas filling station. Source: Facebook/@TheGhanaWeb, @GhanaReport

Source: Facebook

However, in a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh on Thursday, August 4, 2022 the LPG marketers say they have resumed work immediately.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The statement also commended the decision by Nana Akufo-Addo's Cabinet to lift the ban on the construction of LPG stations. It, however, urged the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to clarify the lifting of the ban.

"This resolution [to call off the strike] is without prejudice to our concerns about NPA’s communication on the lifting of the ban as we are particularly worried about the lack of details in the statement.

“It is our earnest expectation that the Ministry of Energy and the NPA will bring all the regulatory bodies on board to ensure the smooth implementation of this directive from Cabinet”, the LPG markers said.

Ghana's problem is wicked leadership - Prof Gyampo

YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has said the wickedness of Ghana's political leaders is to blame for the myriad of problems the country is facing.

Prof Gyampo took to his Facebook page on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, to rant about what to him was a lack of committed leaders to run the country's affairs.

"The problem in Ghana is wicked leadership," he stated.

He said Ghana's political elites know and see how other countries have developed. However, they have decided to hide behind public ignorance to do nothing for Ghanaians.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh