Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta says he’s hoping for a miracle to accelerate Ghana’s economic turnaround

The Minister, who is hopeful of a positive turnaround soon, called on Ghanaians to support and trust the Akufo-Addo-led government

He also likened Ghana’s current economic situation to Ireland’s Celtic Miracle, which saw that country’s financial situation change in the 1990s

Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana’s Minister of Finance, is hopeful of a miracle to help turn around the country’s dwindling economic fortunes.

According to him, a “Ghana miracle” will prove crucial to helping the economy rebound from its current crisis state.

At a press conference on the state of the economy on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, Mr. Ofori-Atta rallied Ghanaians to support and trust the Akufo-Addo-led government to make things right.

He was also hopeful of a Ghana miracle to salvage the economy since the sanctity and well-functioning financial system is sacrosanct.

In the address, Mr. Ofori-Atta likened the country’s economic situation to the great Celtic Miracle in Ireland in the 1980s.

“The great Celtic Miracle in Ireland in the 1980s was the result of such collaborations, especially with Labour and we shall also be blessed with the Ghana Miracle,” the Minister said.

The Akufo-Addo-led government returned the country to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after worsening economic conditions led to agitations from the general populace.

The government is hopeful a $3 billion package from the IMF will help revive the economy and stem the dollar-cedi depreciation tide.

Also, the high inflation rate, which has led to skyrocketing prices of goods and services, is expected to be addressed after the bailout.

But there are fears the economic programme from the Bretton Woods Institution will lead to debt restructuring, which experts believe will affect Ghana’s banking and finance industry.

