Nana Akufo-Addo will address the nation on Sunday, October 30, on measures his government has taken to solve the economic challenges

The president is expected to detail how to improve state support for local production and manufacturing and reduce imports

Before the Sunday address by the president, former president John Mahama will all address Ghanaians on Thursday, October 27, on the same issue

President Nana Akufo-Addo will speak to Ghanaians on Sunday, October 30, 2022 on measures his government is taking to solve the economic challenges.

The president will speak to Ghanaians about the details of his plan to intensify state support for domestic production and reduce imports,.

Economists have mentioned for the umpteenth time that that is the sure way to tighten Ghana's current foreign exchange regime to prevent leakages.

The televised message by the president has been scheduled for 8:00pm local time on state TV, GTV and would be carried live by many other private television stations.

Already, vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said that Ghana must re-position itself to partake in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Speaking at the Standard Chartered Bank Digital Banking, Innovation and Fintech Festival in Accra on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the vice president said the global economic environment is transitioning into the Fourth Industrial Revolution where the digital economy is taking centre stage.

"Government is considering a number of measures to tackle the current economic challenges and ensure fiscal and debt sustainability. We would also implement measures to further support domestic production and reduce imports, as well as tighten our current foreign exchange regime to prevent leakages.

"President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would be addressing the nation in the coming days and will provide details of these measures to address the current economic challenges," Dr Bawumia said.

Mahama to Address Ghanaians as Economic Crisis Worsens

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that former president John Mahama will address Ghanaians on Thursday on the current economic crisis and proffer some solutions.

The planned address to the nation comes amid a worsening economic crisis, which has seen the cedi plummet against the dollar and other major international currencies.

Former president Mahama, who has been tipped to run for president in 2024, will seek to use the speech to bolster his standing among Ghanaians ahead of a possible run for presidential office in 2024.

