Ghanaian actor Lil Win flaunted the branded A Country Called Ghana Mercedes Benz ahead of the premiere of the movie

In the video, he encouraged people to come and support him at the movie premiere on May 17, 2024, at the National Theatre in Accra, Ghana

Many people applauded him for constantly promoting hi movie, while others talked about the huge investments he had made

Kumawood star Lil Win is taking the promotion of his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana, a notch higher as he flaunted a branded Mercedes Benz in the photos of the movie.

Lil Win showed off a branded Mercedes Benz car for his upcoming movie premiere for A Country Called Ghana

Days after launching the official merch for his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana, Lil Win has released videos of a branded Mercedes Benz.

The Mercedes Benz was wrapped with photos of the actors who featured in the movie: Nigerian actors Ramsey Noauh, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu, aka Awilo Sharp Sharp.

The luxury car was also branded with the official flier for the upcoming movie and had details of the premiere date, which is May 17, 2024, at the National Theatre in Accra, Ghana.

In the videos he posted on his Instagram page, he encouraged his fans to come and support him at the movie's premiere.

Below is a video of Lil Win showing off the brand Mercedes Benz and encouraging his fans to come to support him at the movie premiere of A Country Called Ghana.

Reactions to the video of Lil Win showing off his 'A Country Called Ghana' branded Mercedes Benz

Many people in the comment section applauded Lil Win for how he was constantly promoting his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana. Others also showed their support as they hinted at their appearance at the premiere of the movie.

Below are the reactions from Ghanaians after watching the videos:

yesghanaonline said:

This Guy Has Invested A Lot Of Money Into This Movie… We Hope Wherever He Want This Movie To Get To, It Reaches There

sonniebaduuk said:

You are incredible

godwin.official said:

We Nigerians are coming

qwecudon said:

We that we watch your movie to release stress are coming ❤️❤️❤️

afful.yvette said:

We Philadelphians are coming in our numbers to support you bro.

takashii_45 said:

New car with a country called Ghana congrats

nana_adwoa_agyiriwaa_afful said:

We Ghana pipos are also coming like kakai

yawaboi_ said:

I like how u are consistently promoting ur movie .. thumbs up @officiallilwin

_nanak1 said:

@officiallilwin Please dash me this car after we are done with all the Premiere

Below is another video showing the branded car.

"I don't want him there": Lil Win banned Sheldon from attending his movie premiere

YEN.com.gh reported that actor Lil Win took his beef with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon to another level, banning him from attending the premiere of his movie, A Country Called Ghana.

The actor and the YouTuber had a heated exchange stemming from Kwadwo Sheldon's critique of his movie trailer.

Lil Win mentioned that even if Sheldon purchased a ticket, he would not be allowed inside the movie theatre.

Entertainment pundit Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh in a chat with YEN.com.gh, shared his opinion on the matter, stating that critiquing was an integral part of entertainment.

