Ghana’s collapsed economy and the unprecedented levels of hardship will be on the former president’s radar

Mr Mahama is expected to address Ghanaians on Thursday on the current economic crisis and proffer some solutions as well

This was disclosed by the NDC’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, on his social media handle

The current economic crisis and the unprecedented levels of hardship will be the focus of former President John Dramani Mahama’s address to the country on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The former President is expected to brief Ghanaians on the state of the economy as the country negotiates an economic bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Former President John Dramani Mahama Image Credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

He took to his Twitter handle and announced that the former President would speak on the ailing economy.

“John Mahama speaks on Ghana’s collapsed economy and the unprecedented hardships sweeping across the land and the way forward on Thursday October 27 at 7pm,” Mr Gyamfi tweeted.

Mahama Takes On Akufo-Addo's Bad Economic Policies; Questions Whether Ghana Can Survive Until An IMF Program Is Reached

The former President has time without number descended on the Akufo-Addo-led government on the economic hardships the ordinary Ghanaian is going through, describing the situation as dire.

In a recent engagement with the leadership of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mr Mahama questioned whether the country can survive until an IMF programme is reached.

Current Economic Conditions One Of The Worse Since The 1980s - Financial Analyst

Ghana is currently reeling under an economic crisis which some say is akin to the 1980s.

The worsening conditions have been exacerbated by the cedi-dollar depreciation, galloping inflation which has seen prices of goods and services skyrocket, and the increasing fuel prices.

To stem the tide, the government has fallen on the IMF for a package to steer the country through the economic turmoil.

With the IMF negotiations progressing steadily, government officials are optimistic when finalized; the $3 billion package will deal with the mess which has set social media on fire.

Mahama Calls On Government To Urgently Address Youth Unemployment So Terror Groups Do Not Recruit Them

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the former President had called on the government to urgently tackle youth unemployment lest terror organisations recruit the unemployed ones.

According to him, the menace has the potential to destabilise the country if not addressed as soon as possible.

