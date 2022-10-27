Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia has finally broken his silence on the state of the Ghanaian economy

The Veep, widely touted as an economic wizkid, has reportedly gone quiet on commenting on the current crisis

At a recent engagement, Dr Bawumia touched on the country's IMF programme and added that it would not be an easy one for the country

Widely touted as the economic wizkid, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia rose to prominence during his opposition days as he granted lecture after lecture proferring solutions to Ghana's economic challenges.

But since assuming the reins of governance as the Vice President of the land, some believe Dr Bawumia has gone silent in the face of the current economic crisis, which has seen a rapid cedi-dollar depreciation, hyperinflation, and rising increment of fuel products, among others.

Delivering a keynote address at the second edition of the Standard Chartered Digital Banking Innovation and FinTech Festival in Accra on Wednesday, the Vice President said for Ghana to emerge from its current economic crisis, the country must take tough decisions.

"…It will require very bold, difficult, but firm decisions and these are part of the discussions that government is having with the IMF. It will not be business-as-usual because there have to be some fundamental adjustments to the new global and domestic realities," he said.

The Veep also underscored the need for Ghana to be self-reliant and limit the importation of basic consumer items such as rice, tomatoes, and toothpicks, among others.

Prior to the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, Dr Bawumia engaged in an intellectual discourse on the Ghanaian economy and took on the Mahama-led government.

Among others, he attributed the then-economic mess to the incompetence of the handlers and coined his famous mantra, "when the fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you."

Professor Hanke Blasts Bawumia For Shifting Blame About Ghana’s Economic Challenges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US-based economics professor, Steve Hanke, had called out the Vice President for always shifting the blame about the true cause of Ghana’s current challenges.

Prof Hanke, who regularly tweets his brief comments about economic and political happenings in countries around the world, said Monday, August 22, 2022, that Ghana's “economics wizard” has not been forthright about the cause of Ghana’s economic mess.

