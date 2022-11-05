The plan by agric minister Dr Afriyie Akoto to sell foodstuffs cheaper from his ministry has been criticised as absurd

Joining the critics recently is Dr Charles Wereko Brobby who has asked if the minister is now a market woman

The minister's move is in response to widespread complaints that traders have hiked the prices of their goods exorbitantly

Ghanaian politician associated with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dr Charles Wereko Brobby, known popularly as Tarzan, has mocked the agric minister for retailing foodstuffs.

Tarzan posted a question on Facebook in the wake of an announcement by the minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, that basic foodstuffs will now be retailed directly at the forecourt of the agric ministry.

“#Agric Minister Turns MARKET QUEEN?#BlgTabr3!” he teased.

Although the Chief Policy Analyst at the Ghana Institute for Public Policy Options (GIPPO) did not refer to the minister by name, others have expressed similar sentiments about the agric minister’s move.

Agric Minister To Sell Foodstuffs Cheaper At Agric Ministry

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto told farmers in Sefwi Wiawso, Western North Region, that he intends to start retailing foodstuff within the premises of the ministry to Ghanaians living in Accra.

He said the products will be brought from the farms to the ministry and sold to consumers at a cheaper price.

"The ministry itself is going to take its own initiative. We are going to link up with the farm gate so that we make all the arrangements to ensure that we put up kiosks on our compounds at the ministry, specifically for food from here [Sefwi Wiaso] and we are going to give it a lot of publicity,” the minister said

The minister is confident this will solve the problem of food inflation blamed partly by market women allegedly looking to make abnormal profits amid the economic crisis.

Economic Crisis: Traders Warn About Possible Shortage Of Food During Christmas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in previous story that traders in Ghana fear they will not be able to import enough food products and other goods to meet the Ghanaian market during Christmas.

According to the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) the depreciation of the cedi and hyperinflation has significantly affected their business.

GUTA president Joseph Obeng said the Ghanaian market for foodstuffs like rice, oil and other consumables is in for a difficult road ahead.

