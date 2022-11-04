The Agric Ministry has unveiled plans to help deal with the rising cost of foodstuffs in the capital city and beyond

As a first step, the ministry says it will set up kiosks on its compound to sell foodstuffs at cheaper prices to consumers

This follows an almost weekly increment of prices of foodstuffs contributing to the food inflation for September 2022, hovering at around 37.8 per cent

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture says it intends to sell foodstuffs to consumers at a very cheap rate.

According to the Minister, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, the ministry will begin selling the foodstuffs within its premises to serve the public.

Food and Agric Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto Image Credit: @OfficialDr.OwusuAfriyieAkoto

Interacting with farmers in Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region, Dr Akoto Afriyie said the ministry is taking the initiative of making life easy for the ordinary Ghanaian.

Agric Ministry To Link Up Directly With Farmgate To Reduce Price Build-up On Food Items

Explaining further, he said the ministry would link up directly with the farm gate to reduce the price build-up on the items.

He said the relevant arrangements had been put in place to ensure the setting up of kiosks on compounds at the ministry to receive and sell the food to the general public.

The intervention of the ministry follows an almost weekly and sometimes daily increment of prices of foodstuffs contributing to the food inflation for September 2022, hovering around 37.8 per cent.

President Akufo-Addo And Agric Minister Descend Heavily On 'Greedy' Ghanaian Traders

Ghanaians have been left lamenting the resultant hardships in the country, which has led to the Minister describing the traders as greedy.

In his Sunday night televised address to the country, President Nana Akufo-Addo also appealed to traders to be measured in the profit margins they seek on their goods.

He said traders who slap huge margins on the prices of their goods end up doing the nation a great disservice.

World Bank: Ghana Ranks 1st With Highest Food Inflation Of 122% In Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the World Bank named the country the one with the highest food prices in Africa.

According to the World Bank's October 2022 Africa Pulse report, the Food Price Index reported in sub-Saharan Africa said Ghana’s sharp prices are mainly due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, which has led to steep increments in food in several countries.

Source: YEN.com.gh