The CEO of the FC Beauty Group of Companies says she has been forced to lay off 70 per cent of her staff as a result of the country's recent economic challenges

That's not all; she says the dire financial situation has also seen her shutting down 80% of her businesses scattered across the country

The renowned CEO, who made this known at a public lecture in the Volta Region, said all Ghanaians, including her, are yearning for a change in how things have become

The founder of one of the country's leading beauty and cosmetics conglomerates has revealed how she has been forced to close down 80 per cent of her businesses dotted all over the country.

According to the CEO of FC Beauty Group of Companies, Grace Amey-Obeng, the decision to shut down her businesses due to Ghana's recent economic challenges has affected several of her staff.

CEO of FC Beauty, Grace Amey-Obeng Image Credit: @grace.ameyobeng

Speaking at a lecture to mark the tenth anniversary of the death of Professor John Evans Atta Mills at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Mrs Amey-Obeng said she took those drastic decisions to help her other businesses stay afloat.

"I have closed 80 per cent of my businesses, and I have laid off 70 per cent of staff. We are now working three days a week. The situation is too stressful. We want our Ghana back. This is not the Ghana we want. We cannot be paying people for no work done," she lamented.

Ghana Will Forever Remember Atta Mills' Sterling Contribution To Women Empowerment - Amey-Obeng

Touching on the legacy of the former Professor Atta Mills, she said the country would forever remember him for his support for the development of the female gender, evident in his appointment of several women to some of the top political positions in the country.

The late President, who was said to be suffering from sinus, died at the 37 Military hospital on July 24, 2012, at the age of 68 years.

As part of activities to commemorate his tenth anniversary, the JEA Mills Memorial Heritage has embarked on a nationwide tour organizing memorial lectures in his honour.

A book titled "Atta Mills Speaks", which captures some of his remarkable speeches, including State of the Nation Addresses he delivered, has also been launched to celebrate him.

Professor Hanke Blasts Bawumia For Shifting Blame On Ghana’s Economic Challenges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that US-based economics professor, Professor Steve Hanke, had accused Vice President Dr Bawumia of shifting the blame about the true cause of Ghana’s current economic crisis.

Prof Hanke, who regularly tweets about economic and political happenings in countries around the world, said that Ghana's “economics wizard” has not been forthright about the cause of the country's economic mess.

Source: YEN.com.gh