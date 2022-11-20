Political science lecturer Ransford Gyampo has said he is unimpressed by the grounds presented by the Minority to censure the finance minister

The political science professor said the minister made the minority MPs look so incompetent when he appeared before an ad hoc committee last Friday, October 18

He however says the minister must be removed to demonstrate to the world that there is good governance in Ghana

Political science professor Ransford Gyampo has slammed what he calls "shallow charges" presented by the Minority as grounds to remove finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana also said the Minority has the penchant for hyping public expectations of them in their dealings in Parliament.

"Ken Ofori-Atta made them look so incompetent, as he nearly extricated himself from the shallow charges leveled against him. He simply knew how to answer questions without incriminating himself, and he also knew how to appeal for public sympathy," he said

Prof Gyampo made the comments on Facebook after a long-drawn-out session between a parliamentary committee and Ken Ofori-Atta on Friday, November 18, 2022.

The bi-partisan ad hoc committee is hearing grounds for a censure motion moved by the Minority caucus against the minister.

According to him, the Minority caucus in the Eight Parliament have failed to live up to high public expectations when it matters most.

However, Prof Gyampo believes despite the Minority’s inability to present strong grounds against the minister, the minister must be removed.

“Ken must go, at least for the optics of good governance,” he said.

He added:

“The law, and using it in the defense of one’s self is only minimum, but conscience is the upper most. He himself admits that things are hard, and of course, harder in Ghana than elsewhere in Africa. His own party people know why they have passed a vote of no confidence against him in their hearts.

“There certainly should be better managers of our economy among the echelons of the NPP, and the indubitable truism that, Ghana and the management of our economy would not grind to a halt when Ken is no longer in charge, should point to the dispensability of all human beings, including the minister,” he said.

Ofori-Atta Apologises for Economic Crisis In Ghana: "I Feel The Pain Of Ghanaians In My Soul"

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the finance minister apologised to Ghanaians when he appeared before the committee on Friday, November 18, 2022.

He said feels the pains that have arisen due to the debilitating economic crisis.

Ofori-Atta however said he has managed the economy very well, contrary to the allegations by the Minority.

