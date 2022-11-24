Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that the 2023 budget statement and economic policy of government will focus on strategies to restore and stabilise the economy

In a statement the finance ministry also said the 2023 budget will build resilience, and promote inclusive growth and value creation

It will feature updates on Ghana's engagement with the IMF for an IMF-supported programme, among others

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta has outlined areas the 2023 budget presentation to Parliament on Thursday, November 24, 2022 will touch on.

The Annual Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government for 2023 will be laid before the Legislature in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

In a brief statement, the finance ministry explained on behalf of the president, Nana Akufo-Addo, the finance minister will present a policy document that will focus on government's strategies to restore and stabilise the macro economy.

The statement issued by the Public Relations department of the ministry explained further that the 2023 budget will build resilience, and promote inclusive growth and value creation.

"It will feature updates on Ghana's engagement with the IMF for an IMF-supported Programme; year-to-date macro-fiscal performance of the economy; the YouStart initiative under the Ghana CARES Programme; climate action strategies; fiscal measures and debt management strategies to ensure fiscal and debt sustainability and promote growth," the statement.

Gabby Tells NDC MPs To Support Passage Of 2023 Budget Or Risk IMF Wrath

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a leading member of the governing NPP nicknamed "The Prime Minister" has made an emotional appeal to the Minority in Parliament to support the passage 2023 budget.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko tweeted that failure to approve next year's budget statement and economic policy document of the Akufo-Addo government will spell doom for the country's negotiations with the IMF.

"Thursday's 2022 budget is crucial. It can't suffer a fate similar to the 2022 budget and its revenue measures. It could completely derail negotiations with the Fund if not passed. Critical to this are its revenue generation measures. We plead the NDC joins NPP in this for Ghana," he said.

