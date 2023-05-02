Ghana is desperate to secure the $3 billion loan and has appealed to the Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to help in that regard

President Akufo-Addo told the Japanese PM that his country can help Ghana a great deal because of the influence it commands in the Paris Club

Akufo-Addo made the appeal when Kishida and members of a delegation from Japan visited the Jubilee House on Monday, May 1, 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

President Nana Akufo-Addo has appealed to Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida to support his administration's bid to secure a $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Kishida and members of a delegation from Japan visited the Jubilee House on Monday, May 1, 2023.

“Ghana is also counting on the support of Japan in reaching a favourable agreement with the International Monetary Fund which will pave the way for the robust recovery of Ghana’s economy,” Akufo-Addo said.

A banker carries US dollar bank notes (L) and Akufo-Addo shakes hands with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida at the Jubilee House. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo, Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Japan can help Ghana because of its influence in the Paris Club

President Nana Akufo-Addo as a member of the Paris Club, Japan has a key role to play in Ghana's quest for the critical IMF loan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The president disclosed that Kishida becomes the second PM to visit Ghana.

"The first Japanese Prime Minister to visit Ghana was His Excellency Junichiro Koizumi, seventeen years ago, in 2006, when I was Foreign Minister in the NPP government of President John Agyekum Kufuor. I am happy H.E. Kishida is the second Prime Minister to visit Ghana at a time when another New Patriotic Party-led Government is in office," the president disclosed.

Ghana reaches staff-level agreement with IMF

Ghana in December 2022 agreed on a $3 billion credit deal with the International Monetary Fund as part of the country's battle to end its worst economic crisis in decades.

The Ghanaian economy is facing more than about 50% inflation, growing debt and a sharp depreciation of the cedi since 2022.

The IMF has said Ghana's government had committed to "a wide-ranging economic reform programme" that will restore stability and debt sustainability.

But the three-year IMF loan agreement has yet to be approved by the fund's board.

Akufo-Addo said Chinese cooperation would help Ghana clinch IMF deal by March

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, February 28 2023, expressed optimism about Ghana clinching an IMF deal soon.

According to him, China’s cooperation will help the country secure the deal by the end of March although that did not happen.

Ghana is hopeful of China buying into its debt restructuring programme, which is a requirement for the IMF deal.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh