A Ghanaian spare parts and lubricants dealer has been praised by netizens after he built an ultra-modern hospital facility

The St Michael’s Specialist Hospital is a nine-storey building facility located at Lapaz in the Greater Accra

Gabby Otchere Darko has praised the man behind the project, Michael Banahene for helping to improve the healthcare infrastructure

The cousin of the President and New Patriotic Party(NPP) stalwart, Mr Gabby Otchere Darko has celebrated the Managing Director of Dap Motors & Trading Limited, Michael Banahene for building an ultra-modern hospital facility in Accra.

The St Michael’s Specialist Hospital, which is located at Lapaz is a nine-storey building that boasts modern hospital equipment.

Mr Otchere-Darko took to Twitter to celebrate Michael Banahene over his accomplishment and also to share insights on how he persevered as a spare parts and lubricants dealer to build a hospital.

He congratulated the entrepreneur for his dedication and will to help improve the healthcare system in the country.

"Mike, not sure what inspired you to dare to dream and do this but it tells you and the rest of us that once you put your mind, commitment, resources and energy into a worthy project, and engage the right people on it, no matter how big, if it is doable and you are prepared to persevere, you should succeed. Nothing can be more fulfilling than a business that delivers life, prolongs lives and saves lives. Well done, Banahene! We lift high your banner!" he wrote.

Ghanaians commend Michael Banahene

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the tweet praised Michael Banahene for helping to improve the healthcare infrastructure in the country.

PreJose Ngmenyooro replied:

Where can one find this hospital and what is their main specialised area?

Spiceman added:

This is less that a quarter of his story. Get to him and understand how he struggled to finance the equipment since 2012. That will make you use your privileged position to shape policy to improve access to medium/long term funds for such projects.

Akufo-Addo commissions a 300-bed facility

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo commissioned a 300-bed accommodation facility for young soldiers at the 37 Military Hospital.

The accommodation complex was funded and constructed by the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC).

Police barracks commissioned

Also, President Nana Akufo-Addo commissioned on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

The Kwabenya Police Barracks is composed of a whopping 514 self-contained flats.

The flats come in one- and two-bedroom options, with 322 of the flats having been completed and ready to be occupied by members of the Ghana Police Service.

