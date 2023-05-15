Ghana is on track to receive the first part of $600 million of the total $3 billion loan from the IMF later this week

This milestone was achieved after Ghana secured the assurance under G20 Common Framework

The G20 Common Framework deals with the implementation of an IMF-supported reform programme for low income countries, among other things

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghana has received the strongest signal yet about when the first part of the crucial $3 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will hit state accounts after months of anticipation and missed timelines.

Reports monitored by YEN.com.gh indicate that the first of the three-part disbursement land by Friday, May 19, 2023, which is two days after the IMF Board approve the transaction.

President Nana Akufo-Addo speaking at a public forum (L) and a creative of $100 bills. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

According to one such report by Joy News, there would be two disbursements this year:

"The first one coming in by Friday May 19, 2023 or Monday, May 22, 2023. Another disbursement is expected to be done in June 2023."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ghana secure assurance under G20 Common Framework

Ghana reached the milestone in its quest to access the critical loan from the IMF to correct balance of payment challenges after securing assurance under G20 Common Framework.

The G20 Common Framework deals with insolvency and protracted liquidity problems, along with the implementation of an IMF-supported reform programme for low income countries.

G20 official creditors include the “Paris Club” creditors, such as France and the United States, and new creditors, such as China and India.

Ghana secured the financing assurance on May 12, 2023, from the "Paris Club" of bilateral creditors.

For Ghana's IMF programme, the Club will form a creditor committee to be co-chaired by China and France. China owns one-third of Ghana's external debts.

Ghana to receive $600 million as first part of disbursement

Acccording to people with deep insights into Ghana's request for the IMF loan, some $600 million will be released as the first disbursement.

Meanwhile, after the first disbursement, there will be a visit by an IMF Mission to Ghana in June 2023 to review Ghana’s programme considerations before the second disbursement later that same month (June).

However, there will be nother review before the end of 2023, possibly in December 2023, before the final disbursement.

All the $3 billion IMF disbursements will be paid directly into the Bank of Ghana’s account to support Ghana’s balance of payments needs.

IMF directed Ghana to get financing assurances from partners

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that Ghana was ordered by the IMF to first secure financing approval from its partners and creditors as quickly as possible to facilitate the Board's approval of the $3 billion loan request.

Director of communication at IMF Julie Kozack made the comments when she responded to a question about the status of Ghana's IMF programme during a programme in Washington DC.

Her comments at the time follow strong assurances by Nana Akufo-Addo that the loan will be secured by end of March 2023.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh