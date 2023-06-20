Akufo-Addo has been asked to resign as president if he cannot govern with only 40 ministers amid the biting economic crisis

Prof Godfred Bokpin of the University of Ghana Business School has told Nana Akufo-Addo to merge some ministries and departments

He wants the president to also take spending decisions that reflect the country's dire economic circumstances

Economist Godfred Bokpin has made a strong case for Nana Akufo-Addo to reduce the size of his government, stressing that the president can govern with only 40 ministers.

In 2017, Akufo-Addo's appointees were put at a total of 110 people and included ministers, ministers of state and deputies. This number has been described as the highest in Ghana's history.

Professor Bokpin, a respected academic at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) said recently during a public forum that the president can merge some ministries and departments to save costs.

Prof Godfred Alufar Bokpin clenches his fist as he makes a submission (L) and President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Source: Facebook

He said during the Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank Business Meeting that the president must take decisions about the economy that reflects its dire state.

Ghana's debilitating economic problems started shortly after the 2020 elections, but by April 2022 it had reached a crisis point. Ghana recently reached a $3 billion bailout deal with the IMF over the economic crisis.

Bokpin shows Akufo-Addo how he can govern with only 40 ministers

Prof Bokpin told businessmen, economists, politicians and other key stakeholders in development at the forum that a lean government has now become crucial for the state.

"Just close...merge about five to six ministries and see the savings you will make," he preferred at this year's edition of the annual event.

He said the government seems to have created too many agencies under a single ministry whose tasks could easily be merged.

"The point is that you are in a crisis and you want to come out. You are looking at the kinds of expenditure cuts that will not hurt growth; you are looking at expenditure cuts that would promote growth...the state does not exist for its comfort," Prof Bokpin stated.

Akufo-Addo must resign if he can't govern with 40 ministers

Prof Bokpin was blunt when he said President Akufo-Addo must resign if he can't govern crisis-hit Ghana with a reduced number of ministers of 40.

since he cannot govern with at most 40 ministers.

“Why can’t we do that? If any president comes and says that he can’t do that, he should resign. We are not looking for perfect people to govern this country because we can’t get that here. If the president cannot govern this country with less than 40 ministers, he should step down," he said.

Prof Bokpin believes his advice is sound because Ghana does not have the budget to sustain the huge costs associated with keeping many appointees.

"Collapse that, sell the V-8s,” he added.

