Yvonne Nelson has slammed Nana Akufo-Addo for what she describes as a disappointing presidency

Writing in her book "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson", the movie personality said Akufo-Addo's government has turned out to be corrupt, reckless spender among others

The book was launched on June 18, 2023, and has been grabbing headlines since it hit bookstores and online stores

Movie personality Yvonne Nelson has expressed her utmost disappointment in Nana Akufo-Addo and his almost two-year administration in her loaded book, "I'm Not Yvonne Nelson".

Yvonne Nelson and her friends organised a huge demonstration against the John Mahama administration over unstable power or dumsor.

Nana Akufo-Addo and Yvonne Nelson's shot in 2016 that she says she regrets taking (L) and a professional photo of the actress and movie producer.

The anti-Mahama government demonstration in 2015 was very successful and has been described as one of the things that made Akufo-Addo popular enough to win the 2016 election that unseated Mahama.

Dumsor vigil cost Yvonne Nelson her personal security

Recalling events about the demonstration in the book that has been grabbing headlines since it was launched on Sunday, June 18, 2023, the movie producer disclosed that the demonstration took a toll on her personal demonstration.

"I received anonymous death threats from people who felt I was making the [Mahama] government unpopular," she wrote in her book.

Yvonne regrets taking a photo with Akufo-Addo after 2016 election

The actress who starred in House of Gold disclosed in her book that she and some friends went to congratulate then president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, and as part of the courtesies, took a photo with him.

"It is a photograph I regret taking," she was blunt.

For Yvonne, Akufo-Addo came to the presidency with enormous goodwill but has failed to live up to expectations.

"He had been projected as a no-nonsense disciplinarian who would not hesitate to crack the whip on errant appointees. He was said to be incorruptible, and Ghanaians thought he was going to be the antidote to mass stealing at the highest level, which is euphemised as corruption. Unfortunately for

"Ghana and those who trusted in him, he has turned out to be a monumental disappointment whose government’s unbridled borrowing, corruption and reckless spending plunged the nation into an economic dumsor.

"By the end of the first term of Akufo-Addo’s presidency, many Ghanaians had begun to lose hope, not only in him but also in the country and its politics. It was not strange that his party nearly lost the parliamentary majority it commanded in the first term," she wrote.

Yvonne Nelson thought Peter Ala Adjetey was her dad

Meanwhile, YEN.com gh has reported in a separate story that Yvonne Nelson grabbed headlines after disclosing in her memoir that she once thought her real father is the venerated late former Speaker of Parliament Peter Ala Adjetey.

She disclosed in her book "I'm Not Yvonne Nelson" that it took her over five years to begin taking steps to unravel the truth about her real father.

Yvonne Nelson also disclosed that she got impregnated by Sarkodie in 2010 and was compelled to abort it.

Yvonne Nelson discloses NPP's plan for her in book

She also disclosed that she was approached to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on the ticket of the NPP in 2020.

The actress and movie producer disclosed in her new book I'm Not Yvonne Nelson that a big man in the NPP wanted her to contest instead of Lydia Alhassan, the current MP.

Yvonne's book has been grabbing headlines since it hit bookstands and online stores.

