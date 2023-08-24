Former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Duffuor has suggested that the government scrap the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy)

Duffuor described the e-levy as a nuisance tax that should be scrapped if it is not meeting revenue targets

The government missed the e-levy revenue target by over 50%, according to the 2023 budget review

Duffuor, who was recently contesting to be the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, said the e-levy remained a nuisance tax.

Duffuor, who was recently contesting to be the National Democratic Congress flagbearer, said the e-levy remained a nuisance tax.

“We need to ask ourselves, are we getting enough from it? If we are not getting enough from it, then it is a nuisance tax, and we should scrap it,” he said, speaking on Citi TV.

According to the review, the government raised only GH¢455,579,224 out of the projected GH¢982,849,212, representing 46.35%.

According to the review, the government raised only GH¢455,579,224 out of the projected GH¢982,849,212, representing 46.35%.

The government had targeted revenues of GH¢2.2 billion for the entirety of 2023. But in the mid-year review, the government has now reviewed the target downward to GH¢ 1.1 billion.

Despite these failings, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta held that Ghana was making modest gains with its plans after entering an economic crisis in 2022.

E-levy underperformance a significant problem

Paul Frimpong, a development economist with the Africa-China Centre for Policy & Advisory, told YEN.com.gh that the margin of the missed target should not be taken lightly.

“It is a big deal because the e-levy has become one of the government’s go-to revenue sources for managing the economy and you track and see that some of the government’s expenditure is actually linked to the projected revenue from the e-levy.”

He noted that a missed target within 30% would have sent better signals regarding the importance of the e-levy.

Circumventing the e-levy

YEN.com.gh has noted in previous reports that there are multiple legal ways to reduce the impact of e-levy during cash transactions.

Among these are the clearing cheques by electronic means. Also exempted are cash withdrawals and deposits at mobile money vendors.

