The second phase of the Tamale International Airport has been commissioned by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Bawumia said the development of the airport will boost Tamale as a business hub

The Tamale International Airport Phase II Project was commissioned by Vice President Bawumia on August 23, 2023

It was initially expected to be commissioned by the end of 2022.

Works undertaken at the Airport included a 5,000 square-metre airport terminal building with an annual passenger throughput of 400,000; a multi-purpose terminal, a five-kilometre single carriageway access road; a 330-capacity car park, a technical hub to manage electricity, wastewater treatment, and other ancillary facilities.

The new terminal building also includes a VIP lounge; two boarding gates; two self-service check-in kiosks; eight check-in desks; airline offices and commercial retail areas.

Commenting on the new phase of the airport, Bawumia said it will boost business in Tamale:

“The completion of this ultra-modern terminal building together with a multi-purpose terminal and other ancillary facilities are expected to provide the needed impetus for increased economic trading activities and to re-inforce the status of Tamale as a Sub-Saharan Hub Airport for flights to and from neigbouring West African countries and the Sahel Region.”

On Thursday, August 15, 2019, President Akufo-Addo, cut the sod for the commencement of the second phase of the rehabilitation of the Tamale Airport.

Bawumia involved in monitoring of project

YEN.com.gh reported when Bawumia inspected works to upgrade the Tamale Airport to international status.

The vice president shared photos of the work progress on his Facebook page and declared the project 95% complete.

Some people who took to the comments section of his post accused Dr Bawumia of sidelining the contribution of the John Mahama government to the project.

$20.9m tax waiver for second phase of Tamale Airport

In October 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that Members of Parliament expressed their support for the construction of the second phase of the Tamale Airport.

The lawmakers approved the Ghana cedi equivalent of $20,953,066.69 for the purchase of materials, equipment and vehicles for work to begin.

