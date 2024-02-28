The Executive Secretary of Ghana's Importers and Exporters Association has expressed some criticism of the State of the Nation Address

Samson Asaki Awingobit said the address was silent on key indicators the business community was concerned with

President Akufo-Addo touched on issues like digitalisation's positive impact on the economy

Samson Asaki Awingobit, the Executive Secretary of Ghana's Importers and Exporters Association, did not leave President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address with much confidence for the business climate.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Awingobit remarked that the President was mute on vital macroeconomic indicators like inflation, commercial bank interest rates, and the forex situation.

Samson Asaki Awingobit (L). Source: Samson Asaki Awingobit/SamiraBawumia

Source: Facebook

“These are the economic indicators that the business indicators look forward to... the president was just mute on some of these things.”

President Akufo-Addo touched on issues like digitalisation's positive impact on the economy and the long-term vision for the Planting for Food and Jobs programme.

Awingobit noted that the agriculture plans were positive but too long-term

"The business community was looking for things that would bring confidence in the shortest possible time… if interest rates and others are frightening if the exchange rate is still frightening, then the President did not meet the business communities; expectations.”

He, however, said that the digitalisation agenda had contributed to the ease of doing business at the port

"Since the inception of the ICUMS [Integrated Customs Management System], there has been a reduction of time spent in the port, so it is a good direction.”

He, however, added, “we have to go beyond digitalisation.”

The business community has also recently expressed concern with taxes, which Awingobit said he hoped the president would address prior to his speech.

Recently, a number of unions and groups have come out in opposition to the emissions levy.

Some groups that have opposed the levy are the Food and Beverages Association of Ghana, the Ghana Union of Traders Association, Penplusbytes and the Importers and Exporters Association.

Akufo-Addo to launch Presidential Policy on Football

Following the abysmal performance of the Black Stars in the AFCON, President Akufo-Addo has taken the reins into his hands to revive the game himself amid widespread discontent.

He said he would launch a Presidential Policy on Football to unearth and nurture young talents in the country.

The long-term approach will be spearheaded by the Ministry of Education's Sports Department, the Ministry of Sports and the GFA through developing juvenile sports nationwide.

Source: YEN.com.gh