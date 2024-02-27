President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to deliver the State of the Nation Address to Parliament

President Nana Akufo-Addo will deliver his final State of the Nation Address later on February 27, 2024, in Parliament.

This annual address is mandated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.

It provides the President with a platform to give an overview of the nation's current state at the beginning of each session of Parliament.

He is expected to update the nation on various sections of society, like the economy.

Akufo-Addo is also expected to speak on the economic recovery programme, infrastructural developments and the upcoming elections.

He is also expected to highlight the government’s key policy objectives over the next year.

Akufo-Addo will appear before Parliament amid a major shake-up in his government.

The reshuffle on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, was the first major overhaul under the Akufo-Addo administration.

Ken Ofori-Atta was removed as finance minister after over a year of controversy and protest against the embattled official.

Roads and Highways Minister Kwame Amoako-Atta and Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu were also removed.

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah was moved to the housing ministry, and Francis Asenso Boakye was transferred to the Ministry of Roads, among other reassignments.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery was also reassigned as Minister of State at the office of the President.

Dr Bernard Okoe Boye was elevated from the National Health Insurance Scheme boss to Minister of Health as some fresh faces entered the fray.

Akufo-Addo appoints caretaker ministers

President Akufo-Addo has appointed caretaker ministers for the ministries without substantive ministers.

The likes of Railway Minister John Peter Amewu and Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful were given additional responsibilities.

Hawa Koomson, the fisheries minister, will handle the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection while Samuel Abu Jinapor, the minister of lands, will temporarily oversee the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

