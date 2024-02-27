SONA2024: Construction Of La General Hospital To Be Completed In 28 Months

President Akufo-Addo says the construction of the La General Hospital project has commenced

He revealed that the contractor has been paid a 15% advance mobilisation fee

He is confident the project will be completed in 28 months

The original hospital in Labadi was demolished before the 2020 elections, with the promise of a modern edifice to replace the old.

Collage of Akufo-Addo and artist's impression of La Hospital.

However, after three years and several protests from residents in the area, the Finance Minister in the 2024 Budget announced that the project has been incorporated into the government’s budget and construction would begin soon.

Attesting to that during his State of the Nation Address, Akufo-Addo, stated that the contractor has been paid an advance mobilisation of 15%, representing some $7.5 million.

Work, he said, has begun on the project and it is scheduled to complete in 28 months.

He said, “Mr. Speaker, I am happy to announce that an alternative source of funding has also been secured for the reconstruction and completion of La Hospital Project, as a fully functional modern hospital, with the necessary equipment for diagnosis and treatment.”

Change in Finance Ministry leadership will not affect IMF negotiations

The President also stated that his recent ministerial reshuffle, in particular the change in leadership of the Finance Ministry, will not affect the government’s commitment to implementing the terms agreed with the IMF.

Akufo-Addo stressed that adhering to the IMF terms would ensure the restoration of the economy to healthy growth levels and thus his administration had no intention to interfere with the process.

The President had ousted Ken Ofori-Atta to replace him with Dr Mohammed Amin Adam.

He has recently reassigned Ken Ofori-Atta as Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments.

The new appointment has attracted the ire of some NPP members, opposition party members and civil society organisations who are demanding his immediate removal.

The opposition claims the new appointment is needless, it only duplicates the finance minister’s post.

