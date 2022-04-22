Ghana has been ranked favourably among a list of 20 African countries with best access to electricity

The ranking sources data from the Tracking SDG7: The Energy Progress Report on access to electricity

Ghana is ranked just one step below South Africa and has better access to electricity than Nigeria, Ivory Coast and Kenya

Data by the 'Tracking SDG7: The Energy Progress Report' on access to electricity in 20 African countries shows Ghana listed among the top ten countries with the best access.

Ghana is ranked 7th with 85% access to power nationwide, just below South Africa's 6th position with 84% access to power.

Ghana also beats notable countries like Nigeria, Kenya, Ivory Coast, and Cameroon, among other nations.

Ghana uses a mix of hydro, thermal and solar energy sources. Sources: Instagram/@fillaboyzdotcom

Source: Instagram

According to a report by Business Insider Africa, the 'Tracking SDG7: The Energy Progress Report' is a global dashboard dedicated to registering progress on energy access across Africa and elsewhere.

It is part of the Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG7) targets.

The dashboard is a collaborative initiative by the International Energy Agency (IEA), the United Nations Statistics Division (UNSD), the World Bank, and other partners.

The report clarified that the dashboard was last updated in 2019.

Below is the ranking of 20 African countries in access to electricity:

Egypt: 100% energy access Algeria: 100% energy access Morocco: 100% energy access Tunisia: 100% energy access Gabon: 91% energy access South Africa: 85% energy access Ghana: 84% energy access Botswana: 70% energy access Kenya: 70% energy access Senegal: 70% energy access Libya: 69% energy access Ivory Coast: 69% energy access Equatorial Guinea: 67% energy access Cameroon: 63% energy access Nigeria: 55% energy access Namibia: 55% energy access Sudan: 54% energy access Eritrea: 50% energy access Ethiopia: 48% energy access Congo: 48% energy access

According to the report, the factors hindering access to electricity on the African continent include the following:

Decades of neglect in building up country-wide infrastructure

A lack of foreign investment

A poor framework for regulation, and

Difficulty surrounding bankability of power projects.

Experts recommend de-centralising the power ecosystem to boost access and guarantee affordability.

Source: YEN.com.gh