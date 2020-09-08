What to comment on your boyfriend's picture to impress him

In a relationship, it is important to compliment your significant other when they look good. Share the compliments both in public and private as they make your significant other feel good about themselves and know that they are appreciated. If they post pictures online, be among the first people to leave a sweet message for them. Are you confused about what to comment on your boyfriend's picture? Listen to your heart and say something nice about their outfit, physique, or posture.

You enjoy the love shared by your boyfriend and other people when you post your cute pics online. It is decent to reciprocate the energy and make your boyfriend feel loved. You can use words that you know will impress him or make him feel like a king.

What to comment on your boyfriend's picture

You don't have to post paragraphs to impress him. Even a one-word comment for a boyfriend pic on Instagram will show your affection. Pick the most romantic words and tell the world how much you treasure your man.

Funny comments for boyfriend pic on Instagram

How do you compliment a guy on a picture? Funny compliments are the way to go. They will not only crack him up but also make him adore you more. Be the girlfriend that spices his social media up. Add hilarious comments in his pictures and make him know he is loved.

Hey hunk, that person next to you sure is lucky.

I don't remember taking this pic with such a handsome boy

You are so cute. I want to look at you the whole day.

I can't stop looking at that beard. Nicely done and fresh

You look so good in this pic that I wouldn't even be mad if you cropped me out.

I see you went to the barber. That cut suits you.

Man, I fall more in love when I look at your stunning pictures.

Ok, guess we're pretty cute together. I love the pictures I take with you the most.

I think that standing next to you makes me better looking by proximity.

You made me believe in love at first sight. Just look at you.

You are a whole meal, baby. I love you to the moon and back.

I wish you would see yourself from my view. You're just the best.

Handsome boyfriend with a good heart. I got the real deal.

I know I'm a lucky girl for bagging such a beautiful boyfriend

Sometimes I feel like I'm bragging when I tell my friends you are my boyfriend.

Bad bitch got the gangsta boy with a soft heart. I love you, baby.

If I ever rewind time, it would be to meet you for the first time.

I know a lot of girls get jealous that you chose me. I feel lucky.

You, my love, are not just pretty. You are the standard of all men.

I love going through your pictures now and then. They calm me.

I have never seen you look raggedy, are you even real?

Hello, world, look, my king has posted again!

What a beautiful beard you have. I want my kids to have your genes.

I want to eat you right now. Gosh! You are so good looking!

How are you, even my boyfriend? Sometimes I feel like I'm dreaming.

That I get to look at you every day before you leave for work, Lord, I'm so blessed.

Hotshot and honey-trapped inside you and the meaning of sweetness lies in you.

By the way for me, you always were terrific; and still going to be amazing too.

You are a very very wondrous and marvellous guy.

OMG! I cannot close my eyes after seeing your pic.

Can I just dedicate a song to you?

You might be surprised if I say that you are not handsome but something much more than that.

Day turned into night. Lights changed but not the spark and blush of my cheeks.

I think guys that look amazing like you should be banned from posting on social media.

I can’t deal with how charming you always are.

You are pretty, handsome, amazing, lovely and highly wonderful, bro.

My heart skips a beat each time I see your photos on my feed.

Each picture you post makes me think about you.

God made the whole universe in just six days. He rested on the seventh day. But he chose to take thousands of years to create you. That is why you are astonishingly flawless.

Your parents must be bakers. They made such a cute pie together!

Intimate comments for boyfriend picture

How can I praise my boyfriend? You can praise him with intimate and hot comments. Don't shy away from giving intimate, romantic, and cute comments on social media platforms. He is your man. There is nothing wrong with telling everyone how much you miss him or how you are looking forward to being with him.

I want to feel your body pressed on me every time you upload a picture.

Just when I couldn't love you more. You posted this pic, and now I want you for myself.

My jaw dropped to the floor when I saw how that fit suited you. You are a meal.

You are a symbol of beauty. I'm not even going to lie. I want you right now.

You are the most handsome man I follow. I need to see more of you.

You mean the world to me. I'm craving you right now.

The word hunk is worthless without you.

You are the definition of the ideal man. Many girls dream of having what I have.

Flawless outstanding eccentric, lovely beauty. Ugh! You look so sweet!

The stars, the moon, and the sun are minor to me since you sparkle brighter than all of them.

You are graceful. You, my man, deserve everything you wish for.

You would have been arrested if looking immensely handsome was a crime.

You're an incredibly stunning and handsome man. Let's make babies

I guess this is your best look. You look beautiful with or without this outfit.

You look mesmerizing. Can I lick you?

I wonder how cute you would be looking when you sleep. I want to sleep next to you

You are so much lovely. I've never seen this much beauty in one man.

I love your curly hair. It is why I chose you to be my boyfriend.

Your dressing sense is appreciable. I love you, baby.

You are the sweetest boy I have ever been with. You look stunning too.

I love that straight hair of yours. It brings out the manly in you and your muscles when you undress.

You are pleasing to look at. I have already undressed you with my eyes.

Just 'WOW' for your natural beauty. How do you look so yummy?

You are cute. I fell in love with you the first time I saw you.

I love how comfortable you are in your world. Keep posting more, babe.

You are very, much adorable. Come here, my sweet and pretty man.

You are such a cutie. I feel so happy to be with you.

Not many girls get to have a handsome, caring, and loving man. You are my safest place

You look beautiful in that shirt. I know God was showing off when he made you

Hello there, my man, it's me again coming to show love on your post. You are stunning.

That natural beauty, though, you are a real one.

If you ever find me staring, know that I'm admiring your eyes. You have the most beautiful, sparkling eyes.

I love you for three things, your height, complexion, and your smile. You have the most beautiful smile.

I feel proud when walking down the streets with you. Your sense of fashion is great,

You use very few hair products but still look like a star. I like your hair.

You look more beautiful than in the photo. I know this because I have seen you in your birthday suit.

Having a charming young man as a boyfriend is a dream for many girls. You look spectacular.

I will never tire of praising your looks and mannerisms. You're classy.

Your sense of fashion sets you apart from many boys. I like how conscious you are about how you look.

Just look at that man that I call my boyfriend. You're very trendy.

I honestly wouldn't mind being your photographer. You are so appealing to look at.

This picture looks so awesome. I have even forgotten what I was doing before seeing it.

I don't dare to tell you how much I love and worship your pictures. So I guess I will just shut up.

I was so bored at work, and this picture rescued me from the boredom.

Can I save this picture? I want to give Santa my wish list.

You can never be replaced. No one can match how handsome you are.

The one thing I can’t avoid on my feed is your pictures!

I hope that your day will consist of fast traffic, the supermarket queues will be faster so that you can come back here to post such adorable pictures.

I am speechless. This picture is damn too gorgeous, bro.

Hey, I was wondering if you could start posting your pictures daily. I want my feed to be always bright every day.

You look so handsome even when your cameraman fails you.

Who’s that standing behind you? I envy him.

Girls are made to like you, bro. You are looking super cute.

Your perfection adds tons of value to others life.

I would pay a million dollars to build a personality like yours.

How did you always manage to smile so well?

You have such a cute and beautiful smile that even God gives you every chance to smile.

Sweet comments for Instagram for boy

Be the sweet little girl he fell in love with, even when on social media. Pamper him with compliments that he likes. Talk about his shoes and how they suit the style. Be a good girlfriend who enjoys viewing and even leaving cute comments for him on IG.

You're like the sun's ray. You shine bright on everyone you meet

Having you around is one of the best things that happened to me. You're a divine present.

Beauty is just one of the beautiful features you have. Everyone knows you are a real gem.

You are a true beauty epitome. Thank you for choosing me.

Hi babe, I like it when you post such pictures. Your true colours are beautiful.

You've got a beautiful heart, a sharp brain, and good looks. What's there not to like?

Inside out, you are beautiful. I enjoy looking at you.

You have a beautiful smile. Your dental structure is the perfect structure I've seen in a while

Your beauty is fantastic. Your personality is even more incredible. I'm proud of you, baby.

I see the beauty of your life behind that stunning smile. Never stop sharing your pictures.

You take my breath away, baby. You are too cute!

I wish you a happy day as you start the day.

You are more than I could ask for. You are the whole package.

Behind those beautiful eyes lies a beautiful story, my handsome man.

My prince, I love how expressive your eyes are.

I like so many things about you, baby. Your beard is one of the things I like about you.

Honestly, you are too handsome to walk on the same streets with the rest of us.

The beauty lies within the soul. I know this because I have seen it first-hand

It's refreshing how consistent you are with posting these gorgeous pictures.

The expression is lovely. I want to see you do the same when we get home.

You, my king, is the real deal. You are true, beautiful, and pure.

You're flawless. How are you, my boyfriend? I will always love you.

You are a whisper of perfection. You are my king.

You've got an attractive body, lovely eyes, nice lips, and a great personality.

There are endless possibilities for your beauty. You are the most beautiful man I've ever been with.

You're beautiful and enthusiastic. How can one not want to be with you?

I see the power of your boldness, the beauty in your eyes, and the joy you bring. I love you

The world wanted me to let you know that it's so grateful for you, blessing us with this selfie.

You are seriously planning to kill your fans by posting such pics, don’t you!

Few can act or deliver dialogue with their eyes, and you're one of them. Just love the intensity of your eyes!

You're wow. Just wow. That smile is dangerous.

No one should be allowed to look that good. How do you do it?

The best thing I can do is block it because ignoring it is not even an option.

That confusing moment when you don’t know what to comment because you know whatever you write it wouldn’t be enough.

There were many times when I thought what's better, then I realize, nothing is better than a beautiful heart with a pure soul. Well, I found both of them in you.

I am not thankful for anything but for having you in my life.

Just want to let everyone know my best friend looks this good all day, every day.

How are you not verified yet? You are the only star I want to follow on Instagram.

Can I get your autograph? I'm your number one fan.

I wonder how God can create this bizarre human being, make him cute, adorable and deny him brains!

Hey guys, follow this handsome guy to know about the latest Snapchat filters.

Words carry heavy meanings. A single word can change someone's mood and cheer them up. When you think of what to comment on your boyfriend's picture, think of words that will make him light up. Make lovely and unique messages that stand out from other comments. Be creative and add emojis that the two of you often use. They will also come in handy if you are wondering how to compliment a guy when he sends you a picture.

