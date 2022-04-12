The Energy Ministry has said a claim by former Power Minister, Dr Kwabena Donkor, about the imminent return of 'dumsor' is false

The Energy Ministry has promised that it has put in place prudent measures to ensure that intermittent power cuts never return

In a statement, the ministry said it has added significantly to the country's overall generation capacity since 2017

The Energy Ministry has promised that the power crisis will never return under the current government, rejecting a contrary claim by former Minister of Energy Dr Kwabena Donkor.

Dr Donkor, a former Energy Minister under President John Mahama, is alleged to have said that the electricity crisis will return if urgent steps are not taken.

He is said to have made the claims about the return of 'dumsor' on the back of what he described as an "insignificant addition [by the current government] to our generation capacity."

Dr Kwabena Donkor (L) and Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh (R).

Source: Instagram

But the Ministry, on behalf of the Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, rejected the claim in a press release.

"In line with our projected demand and the prudent management of the Energy sector, the Ministry of Energy is confident that there is no way that this country will go back to the dark days of 'dumsor'," the Ministry said in the statement.

Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, stressed that it is time for Ghana to take prudent steps to avoid the unnecessary take-or-pay contracts draining state coffers.

"The claim by Dr Donkor that the NPP government has not added 'significantly' to the energy generation capacity cannot be supported by the available facts.

"Government believes that there must be a prudent addition to the generation capacity to avoid getting the country into over-capacity and its associated issues.

However, the addition must be premised on projected demand," Mr Obeng-Fosu stated.

He said the current government under Nana Akufo-Addo had added 421MW to the country's general capacity.

"This brings Ghana's total installed capacity to 5358.50MW, against the backdrop of the current peak demand of 3,469MW recorded on March 18, 2022. So we are managing the situation better," he stated.

Mr Obeng-Fosu also acknowledged that certain parts of the nation are facing intermittent outages due to minor works, faults, and natural occurrences.

He assured that ECG and GRIDco are up to the task and fixing issues that will allow for reliable and stable power for domestic and industrial use.

RIDCo: Parts of Accra to Experience Daily Outages from April 9 to June 30

Residents of some areas in the Greater Accra Region will endure day-time outages starting Saturday, April 9 to Thursday, June 30, the Ghana Grid Company Limited, GRIDCo, says.

The establishment has served notice to customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG.

An official statement by GRIDCo on Friday, April 8, 2022, said the outage will affect customers served by the ECG distribution system crossing the transmission lines between the Achimota Substation at Dzorwulu and Avenor in Accra during the day for the stated period.

