A Ghanaian engineering student, Sumani Adams, converts discarded water sachets, plastic tanks and water bags into gasoline, diesel and grease

Adams developed the project to turn plastic waste into fuel to solve Ghana's plastic waste threat

In an interview with Deutsche Welle (DW), he talks about the process leading up to the useful final product

A Ghanaian engineering student Sumani Adams, popularly known as 'First Man', is converting discarded materials such as plastic bags, poly tanks and water sachets into petrol, diesel and grease.

The Upper West Region-based engineer created the incredible project to convert plastic waste into fuel to help solve the plastic waste menace in the nation.

Ghanaian engineer Sumani Adams (Left) who turns plastic waste into fuel. Photo credit: Dw.com.

Adams talks about the process

In an interview with DW, Adams took the global news outlet through the processes he uses to generate the final product.

''We try to gather some waste plastics, bottles, sachet bags and any plastic material that has gone to waste. People throw them away and they flood the environment.

''That is what I go around to collect them. At first, I used to burn them, but later, I thought of processing them to get a different valuable product for society,'' he said.

The benefits of Adams' project

The project can potentially be a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to fuel production, with economic and environmental benefits as it reduces the amount of plastic waste in the environment while providing an accessible source of fuel.

With this project, Adams is helping to reduce the amount of plastic waste in landfills and the environment.

Using plastic to create fuel also has the potential to reduce vehicle emissions, provide employment opportunities for Ghanaians and help boost the local economy by providing new ways for people to make money.

Ghanaian student turns plastic waste into fuels

In another story, YEN.com.gh published that a Ghanaian student, Mustapha Ibrahim, converted plastic waste into diesel, gas and petrol using a reactor he designed himself.

Through his ingenuity, the talented young man is helping to address the sanitation challenges in the country.

Ibrahim has converted abandoned plastic wastes into fuels for home use and to power machines.

