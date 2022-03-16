Mustapha Ibrahim is an Accounting student at the Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, AAMUSTED

The Ghanaian learner has assembled a reactor that he uses to turn the plastic wastes into different fuels

In a video online, Ibrahim demonstrates the processes he undergoes to produce diesel, gas, and petrol

A Ghanaian student, Mustapha Ibrahim, has converted plastic waste into diesel, gas, and petrol using a reactor he designed himself.

Through his ingenuity, the talented young man is helping address sanitation challenges in the country.

Ibrahim converts abandoned plastic wastes into fuels for home use and to power machines.

Ghanaian Student Turns Plastic Waste into Fuels to Power Cars and for Household Use. Photo credit: Mustapha Ibrahim/medium.com

Ghnewslive reports that Mustapha Ibrahim is an Accounting student at the Akenten Appiah Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development, AAMUSTED, at Mampong Campus in the Ashanti Region.

Like many other young people, he has taken advantage of social media to highlight his work.

In a YouTube video on Mustapha TV, seen by YEN.com.gh, he demonstrates how he turns plastic wastes into different fuels.

Genius Ghanaian man turns plastic waste into fuels to power cars and for household use

