Dr Kwame Ankoma-Amoa was a professor and reverend minister in Massachusetts in the US before relocating to Ghana to take over his cocoa farm.

According to the entrepreneur who has been involved in farming all his life, he enjoys farming and that serves as a source of motivation for him.

While in the US, Dr Ankoma-Amoa invested a huge sum in a cocoa farm in Ghana with 16 labourers working for him before he moved back home after almost three decades to continue.

Dr Ankoma-Amoa: Meet the 70-Year-Old Ghanaian Man who Left the US to Become a Maize Farmer in Ghana

Speaking to DEK360Ghana, the 70-year-old entrepreneur disclosed that he returned to discover that the custodians of his cocoa farm did not protect his investment.

''They didn't take care of it so they all died,'' he said.

However, he was not deterred as he worked hard to expand the cocoa farm, adding a maize farm to his business.

Dr Ankoma-Amoa now manages an 18-acre farmland with 15 acres serving as the maize farm and the remaining for the cocoa farm.

