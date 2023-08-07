Meet Emily Compagno's husband: everything you need to know about Pete Riley

Emily Compagno is a famous American television host, legal and sports business analyst, attorney, and former National Football League (NFL) cheerleader. While her professional life has been in the spotlight, her personal life has also garnered interest, particularly her marriage. Meet Emily Compagno's husband, Pete Riley.

Who is Emily Compagno's husband, Peter Riley? He is a former data analyst and now a real estate agent in the United States of America. The couple has been married since September 2017. Although Pete Riley's wife is a public figure, Pete prefers to live a private life, away from the limelight.

Full name Peter Riley Gender Male Year of birth 1979 Age 44 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Portland, Oregano, United States of America Current residence Seattle, Washington, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Portland State University Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Height in centimetres 185 Height in feet and inches 6'1" Weight in kilograms 78 Weight in pounds 172 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Emily Compagno Occupation Former data analyst, real estate agent Net worth $8 million

Peter Riley's biography

Pete Riley was born in 1979 in Portland, Oregon, USA. He is about 44 years old as of 2023. Pete is an American citizen of white ethnicity. He prefers to live a private life and has not revealed any details about his early life and family.

The real estate agent completed his elementary education and high school in his hometown and proceeded to the university. He attended Portland University in 2000 and graduated with a Bachelor's in Geology, Computer Applications and Data Analysis in 2003.

What is Peter Riley's occupation?

Emily Compagno's husband began working immediately after graduating from university. From 2003 to 2008, he worked as a data analyst in Portland, Oregon. According to his LinkedIn profile, he now works as a real estate broker at Berkshire Hathaway NW Real Estate.

Before that, he worked as a real estate broker with Prudential NW Properties. Peter Riley is successful in the real estate industry and was even named one of the top 10 agents in Southwest Washington.

What is Peter Riley's net worth?

The real estate agent has an alleged net worth of $8 million and an annual salary of $150,000 as a realtor. He has accumulated his wealth from his real estate and data analysis careers.

How did Peter Riley and Emily Compagno meet?

Peter and Emily first met in high school when they were teenagers. Nearly two decades later, they bumped into each other while wandering along Seattle's sidewalks. This encounter marked the start of their relationship.

When was Peter Riley and Emily Compagno's wedding?

The couple tied the knot on 13 September 2017 in Villa Cimbrone, Ravello, Italy. The beautiful ceremony was a private affair attended by close friends and family. The TV host and realtor have been married for about six years and reside in Seattle, Washington, USA.

FAQs

Does Emily Compagno have a husband? Her husband is Peter Riley. When did Emily and Peter get married? They tied the knot on 13 September 2017. What is Emily Compagno's husband's age? He is around 44 years old as of 2023. He was born in 1979. What does Pete Riley do for a living? He works as a real estate agent at Berkshire Hathaway NW Real Estate Where do Emily Compagno and her husband reside? They currently live in Seattle, Washington, United States. Do Peter Riley and Emily Compagno have any children? Although the two have been married for almost six years, they have not welcomed any kids yet.

Emily Compagno's husband, Pete Riley, is a former data analyst who works as a real estate broker in Washington, USA. The couple has been married since 2017 and prefers to keep their marital affair private.

