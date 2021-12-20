Vincent Sayibu, a young Ghanaian businessman has been robbed of his Toyota land cruiser in Tamale

The CEO of Northwell Group in Ghana has decided to put a GHc30,000 bounty on any information that leads to the retrieval of the vehicle

Vincent is known to be a charitable and philanthropic young man who is generous with money to his employees and friends

A renowned businessman who lives in the Northern Region of Ghana has announced that his Toyota Land Cruiser is currently missing.

Ghanaian blogger, Kwame Branding, who has also publicized the news on his Instagram handle indicated that the car was snatched by some armed men in the Northern Region.

The owner who is popularly known as Sayibu has indicated that anyone who is able to provide any useful information leading to the finding of the car would get a GHc30,000 bounty from him for the effort.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian business owner, Vincent Sayibu, was previously in the news when he gave his employee, Bismark Buabeng, a whopping GHc30,000 cash gift just for being loyal to him.

In a video that was shared on the Instagram handle of Ghanaian blogger, Kwame Branding, it is indicated that the CEO has also decided to offer GHc20,000 as an investment in a Ghanaian business.

According to the young CEO, Bismark Buabeng is 30 years old and he is giving him GHc1,000 for each year that the loyal employee has lived.

Vincent Sayibu, who is the CEO of Northwell Group Ghana also decided to give his mother a pleasant surprise for being there for him every single day in his past 28 years.

The heartwarming story that was also narrated in a video on popular blogger Kwame Branding's Instagram handle showed how Vincent transferred the money to his mother on his 28th birthday, September 18, 2021.

It was indicated that Vincent decided to reward his mother GHc5.00 per day for all the sacrifices and prayers she has offered for him to be where he is today.

