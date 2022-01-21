Dr Lucy Agyepong became the first Ghanaian engineer to be appointed to the African Asian Pacific Engineering Council (AAPEC) in 2021

She also made history as the only woman on the Council with over 10 years' specialist experience in conducting advanced research

Dr Agyepong was the Associate Dean of Engineering at the Academic City University College before the appointment

Dr Lucy Agyepong made history when she became the first Ghanaian engineer to be appointed to the African Asian Pacific Engineering Council (AAPEC) in 2021.

She imprinted her name in the sands of time as the only female on the Council. Dr Agyepong was serving as the Associate Dean of Engineering at the Academic City University College before the appointment.

Her new role at AAPEC included working with other members to drive the African Asian Pacific Accord signed between the Federation of Engineering Institutions of Asia and the Pacific and the Federation of African Engineering Organisations on July 20, 2020, Graphic Online reported.

Over 10 years' career experience

Ing. Dr Agyepong has more than 10 years' specialist experience in conducting advanced research on both academic and industrial levels.

The high-achieving woman has also been involved in the design and manufacturing of tooling and fixturing components required for aircraft assembly processes.

Previous positions held

Dr Agyepong worked as the Technology Manager of the Design and Build Group at the Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), UK, before joining Academic City.

She has played an integral role with a range of industrial partners, including Airbus, GKN, BAE Aerospace, and Rolls-Royce.

