A Ghanaian marketing expert, Professor Robert Ebo Hinson, has been appointed acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kigali, Rwanda

He was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic at the University of Kigali before the appointment

He started his role on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, replacing the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Professor Gustave Tombola

Ghanaian Professor Robert Ebo Hinson has been appointed interim Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kigali, Rwanda.

He began his role on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, a position previously held by the immediate past Vice-Chancellor, Professor Gustave Tombola.

Professor Hinson will occupy the position until a substantive Vice-Chancellor is appointed.

Work experience

Professor Hinson brings to the position years of experience as a chartered marketer and university administrator. He started his academic career in the year 2003 and has since achieved milestones, including being ranked the leading Marketing Scholar in Africa in 2021.

Until his appointment, he was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic at the University of Kigali and served as external examiner to several notable Universities in Africa and Europe.

Professor Hinson also acted as Director of Institutional Advancement at the University of Ghana, Head of Department, Head of Hall, and Coordinator of the MSc. International Business Degree Programme in the same University.

His tall list of achievements also includes serving as Rector of the Perez University College in Ghana in 2018.

On his Instagram account, where he has amassed a following of a little over 1,000, he wrote:

''Delighted to announce I was appointed Interim Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kigali this morning! 2 weeks or 2 years, we will strive to excel God being our helper!''

Education

Professor Hinson holds a PhD in Marketing from the University of Ghana a second in International Business from the Aalborg University Business School in Denmark.

The appointee is a Chartered Marketing expert, earning his qualifications from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, UK.

Read his post below:

