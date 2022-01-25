Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, the first female Brigadier-General of Ghana has passed on after a short illness

It is reported that the historic woman died on Monday, January 24, 2021, at the 37 Military Hospital

Constance was a woman whose life was filled with historic achievements for the past two decades

Ghana has lost, Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, the historic woman who went against all odds to become the first female Brigadier-General that the country has ever had.

A report by Asaaseradio on the morning of January 25, 2022, confirms the news and indicates that the unfortunate incident happened after the Brigadier-General suffered a short illness on Monday, January 24.

Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General, the highest position ever occupied by a female in the Armed Forces, on March 7, 2016.

General Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu was commissioned into the Ghana Armed Forces on 25 April 1980 as a Second Lieutenant, after an eighteen months regular training at the Ghana Military Academy.

Becoming Brigadier-General and General added to her long list of achievements.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, Edjeani-Afenu was appointed as the Commanding Officer of the Forces Pay Regiment in 1999, making her the first female Commanding Officer in the history of the GAF.

She served in different capacities in her home country and served as Ghana's deputy military advisor to its permanent mission in New York from 2013 to 2016.

In 2019, the United Nations (UN) appointed her as the Deputy Force Commander in the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).

Just last year, Rosemond Asiama Nkansah, the very first Ghanaian woman to be recruited into the then Gold Coast Police Force sadly passed on at the age of 91.

According to Graphic.com.gh who interviewed a close family friend of the historic woman, she died at the Police Hospital in Accra on Saturday evening, February 20, 2021.

As some readers would recall, YEN.com.gh published an amazing story on Rosemond Asiama when she was last publicly heard of in January 2020 on her 90th birthday.

