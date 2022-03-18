Ghana has a plastic pollution and waste challenge, but young people like Joseph Awuah-Darko are turning it into art

The contemporary artist, art collector, and dealer has built a clock out of waste recovered from Agbogbloshie in Accra

Awuah-Darko is the president of the Institute Museum of Ghana and co-founder of Agbogblo.Shine Initiative

Young contemporary artist, art collector, and dealer, Joseph Awuah-Darko, has designed a clock out of waste recovered from Agbogbloshie in Accra, Ghana.

The co-founder of Agbogblo.Shine Initiative decided to use his artistic talent to develop a programme to sustainably manage the waste when he first saw the piles of circuit boards, wires, and plastics at the commercial district on the outskirts of Ghana's capital.

In 2017, while enrolled at Ashesi University in Accra, he introduced the project with fellow student Cynthia Muhonja to encourage people working at Agbogbloshie to turn waste into high-end furniture instead of burning it.

Photos of Joseph Awuah-Darko. Source: Joseph Awuah-Darko (IG)/Arab News, YouTube

Source: UGC

Seeing opportunity in waste

Awuah-Darko told Arab News that he chose to see the opportunity to build something out of it.

''I chose to see the opportunity to create and turn what has been called a dump into an opportunity,'' said Awuah-Darko, according to ceramics.org.

The fast-rising contemporary artist and art collector was recognised for his work in 2018 with the Most Promising Social Enterprise award by the West African Business Excellence Awards for the Agbogblo.Shine Initiative.

In 2019, Forbes recognised him as one of its Africa 30 under 30 class.

