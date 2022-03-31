Joyce Korkor is a venturesome Ghanaian woman who has carved a niche for herself in the automobile industry

The mother of four took over her husband's male-dominated business after his demise to fend for their surviving children

Even though the venture requires the ability to exert muscles and be more dexterous, she appears to have mastered her craft

Ghanaian women are thriving in fields that were once considered a preserve of men. Joyce Korkor has carved a niche for herself in the male-dominated automobile sector.

The venturesome woman is living proof that when the realisation of a dream fails, the strength to move on must be sustained.

Affectionately called Obaa Yaa, Korkor, who is in her mid-30s, originally wanted a career in the military but could not pursue her passion for conjugal reasons. She got married at the age of 21 years old.

Taking over her husband's business

The mother of four took over her husband's vulcanising business after his demise. Korkor had to take steps to earn a living to fend for their surviving children.

For seven years, she has been running the business, which she inherited from her late husband.

Before she took over the venture, she had someone working for her but the person showed ''gross insubordination''.

''He was recalcitrant and came to work at odd times,'' said Korkor, according to Ameyaw Debrah.

Thriving in a male-dominated field

Even though the business requires the ability to exert muscles and be more dexterous, she appears to have mastered her craft pretty well.

The mompreneur now attracts loyal clients who are impressed to see a woman in a male-dominated field.

