Meet the UEW Student Combining Her University Education and Work as a Painter

Lois Bailey is a student at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), who dabbles as a painter

The female Ghanaian creative has a quest to run her own company, which she calls The Damsel Painter

Bailey recently spoke to YEN.com.gh about her work, school, challenges, and plans

Lois Bailey is a venturesome student at the University of Education, Winneba, making strides in a male-dominated occupation as a female creative painter.

Despite the challenges she has encountered in her young career, she is determined to break barriers and become one of the most loved painters in Ghana.

Some of her clients undermine and underrate her judgment and expertise because of her gender, but she is eager to exceed expectations for herself.

Becoming a painter

Lois' decision to take the paintbrush and beautify homes was inspired by her father. She attributes her quest to pursue a career in the field ruled by men to her father, who is into construction.

Although her father is her biggest inspiration, she has the desire to find her own path in life as well as motivate others with her talent.

With the brand name, The Damsel Painter, which she plans to unveil soon, Lois will position herself as a force in the building and construction sector.

''I want my work to speak for itself,'' she told YEN.com.gh in a recent interview. And that would be her answer to naysayers, including clients who underrate her capabilities.

Education

Lois Bailey's story is interesting because she is a level-400 student at the University of Education, Winneba, pursuing a Bachelor's degree in English Education. She studied General Arts at Winneba Senior High School.

Although her degree and senior high school education are directly not linked to painting, Lois says she got exposure from her father, making the transition easy.

''My father is into construction and he had a lot of influence on me becoming a painter. My other sibling didn't want to follow his path so I made the decision to,'' she told YEN.com.gh. And she is determined to succeed.

Social media initiative

Determined to succeed, she recently took advantage of the shockprise challenge initiated in the Facebook group, Tell It All.

Lois offered to paint three houses for their owners in Accra at no cost. The people interested would cover only her transportation to embark on the gesture.

With her post, she gained a significant amount of traction online and the attention of YEN.com.gh, leading to a conversation about her work, challenges as a female painter, and plans.

Future plans

Lois, who is in her 20s, plans to launch her brand name, The Damsel Painter, and expand in the future to attract more clients.

She revealed that she is understudying another artist to learn drawing to have an advantage over regular painters. The goal is to become a creative painter who adds value to her work.

Advice to young women

Loise urged women, particular girls, not to buy into the idea of painting being a male-dominated field, saying they stand to make more money in professions ruled by men.

